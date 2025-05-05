UAGC Hosts Third Annual Commencement Career Fair In Glendale, Arizona

- Rebecca Davis, manager of Career Services at UAGCCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to host its third annual in-person Commencement Career Fair on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa, located at 9495 West Entertainment Boulevard, Glendale, AZ 85305.This flagship event-held during Commencement Weekend-continues to grow as a premier opportunity for UAGC graduates and alumni to connect directly with top employers from across the country and the state of Arizona. It offers a powerful platform for job seekers to explore exciting career paths, build lasting professional connections, and engage with the broader UAGC community.The 2025 Career Fair will feature over 20 distinguished employers, including:.Arizona Department of Public Safety.U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Wells Fargo.T-Mobile.State Farm.Blue Cross Blue Shield.Federal Bureau of Investigation.U-Haul.Vanguard.Waste Management.U.S. Department of Homeland Security.Sandhills Global, Inc..Northwestern Mutual.DriveTime.Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind.CDW.Basis Charter Schools.City of Phoenix.U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...and many more.These employers are hiring across a wide spectrum of industries, including business, healthcare, education, information technology, financial services, operations, marketing, legal, and public service.Beyond employer engagement, attendees can:.Visit with Career Services for one-on-one support..Network with CHAMPS Peer Mentors, Admissions, and Alumni Services..Receive a free professional LinkedIn headshot to elevate their digital presence.“The Commencement Career Fair is not just an event-it's a launchpad,” said Rebecca Davis, manager of Career Services at UAGC.“It represents our commitment to lifelong support for our graduates. Whether you're searching for your first role, exploring a new career, or looking to hire fellow alumni, this is a space where meaningful opportunities and relationships are forged.”Graduates and alumni are encouraged to register via Handshake through the UAGC Student Portal to access the full employer list and prepare in advance. Even those already employed are encouraged to attend for networking or to help recruit on behalf of their own companies.Employers interested in joining the event can email ... for more information.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.

