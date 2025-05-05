Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Hit The Big Screen: Film Adaptation Of Electromagnetic Pulse Survival Story Announced

Perhaps the only thing more terrifying than reading the New York Times #1 bestselling book One Second After by William R. Forstchen, Ph.D., is watching it on the big screen - and it's about to happen.

William R. Forstchen is widely considered one of the foremost experts on EMP attacks. The feature film adaptation of his apocalyptic bestseller was recently announced, along with the screenwriter, production team and director.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author William R. Forstchen's New York Times #1 bestseller One Second After was the first to give readers a realistic look at an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) strike and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second.

Set in the serene hills of North Carolina, One Second After tells the gripping story of college professor and former military officer John Matherson, who is thrust into a leadership role after a devastating EMP attack paralyzes the United States in an instant. With the nation's power grid destroyed, planes crashing from the sky, communication systems silenced and modern transportation rendered useless, society begins to unravel. As millions are stranded and desperate travelers flood the highways, John must protect his family and help his close-knit community navigate the chaos and make life-or-death decisions in a world suddenly thrown back to the Dark Ages.

And now, Forstchen's terrifyingly realistic tale of resilience, sacrifice and survival is being brought to the big screen by MPI Original Films (Motherland, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game) in association with Startling Inc. (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon). The feature film is penned by legendary sci-fi screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski (Changeling, Sense8, Jeremiah, Babylon 5), with Forstchen serving as an executive producer. Award-winning stunt coordinator and second unit director Scott Rogers (Tron: Ares, John Wick: Chapter 4) is making his directorial debut. Filming is scheduled to begin this September in Bulgaria.

Long regarded as a foremost expert on EMP technology, Forstchen has been consulted by numerous federal, state, and local governments and private entities and has spoken at conferences all over the United States.

“I believe the threat of America being hit by an EMP weapon is the single greatest danger to our survival,” Forstchen said.“Electricity is the fundamental building block of our society. Everything is predicated on electrification.”

One Second After spawned three sequels, each of which is a fictional exploration rooted in the cold, solid facts of how an EMP strike above U.S. soil would impact society.

For more information, please visit .

More About William R. Forstchen

William R. Forstchen is a New York Times bestselling author and a Professor of History at Montreat College, in Montreat, North Carolina. He holds a doctoral degree from Purdue University with a specialization in military history and technology. He is the author of more than 50 books.

A noted expert historian and public speaker, he has been interviewed on FOX News, C-SPAN and many others on topics ranging from history to technology and cultural issues, to space technology development, to security threats.

