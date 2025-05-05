Emed Announces Collaboration With Aon To Provide A Digital GLP-1 Benefit Program For Aon Colleagues

Partnership provides virtual clinical support with data driven measurement to improve adherence for obesity management

MIAMI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed®, the leading Population Health technology platform in remote chronic care management and 24/7/365 live care, today announced an industry-changing collaboration with leading global professional services firm, Aon , to provide GLP-1 obesity management services for the company's U.S. employees.

This collaboration builds off the momentum from Aon's recently released findings showing a seven percentage point reduction in the growth of medical spend in the second year of GLP-1 therapy, and a 44 percent reduction in risk of hospitalizations caused by major adverse cardiovascular events with adherent GLP-1 utilization. Both eMed and Aon are committed to improving population health by accessible, personalized, and effective healthcare solutions that support better health outcomes and address critical issues such as obesity, diabetes, and related comorbidities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Aon to bring our cutting-edge platform to their employees," said Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of eMed. "Our platform is a science-based, all-in-one solution proven to deliver superior health outcomes for participants, while enabling employers to manage their spend on GLP-1s. Together with Aon, we're not just offering access to GLP-1s; we're ensuring they are used effectively to improve long-term employee health outcomes as demonstrated by Aon's groundbreaking analysis."

"Our findings show that GLP-1s, when combined with holistic support like nutrition, exercise and mental health resources, can deliver lasting health improvements. Making this investment is essential," said Lisa Stevens, Chief Administration Officer of Aon. "Together, we're proving that it's possible to offer access to GLP-1s affordably and with dignity – and that doing so can benefit both people and the bottom line."

eMed, a digital-first healthcare management platform, empowers individuals to address critical health issues such as obesity and related comorbidities, while reducing barriers to medication access and clinical care. As GLP-1 medication indications continue to expand beyond obesity and type II diabetes, making data driven decisions to effectively control increasing healthcare costs is critical to proactively improving overall health.

"We have an opportunity to shift the obesity trend in the U.S. at a macro level. Employers have long been champions of wellness, but most initiatives haven't materially moved the needle on population health. By addressing obesity through the lens of health equity and access, we can unlock positive economic ripple effects," said Dr. Michael Mina, eMed Chief Science Officer.

About eMed

eMed® is the leader in Population Health GLP-1/GIP programs and chronic care management. Using Empathetic AITM technology, eMed brings cost effective GLP-1/GIP benefit programs to employers and 24/7 support to employees. With more than 6 million global customers since its fall 2020 launch, eMed has proven effective and reliable. The eMed GLP-1/GIP Program Screening KitTM makes it easy for employees to test and screen at home with the guidance of trained Live Proctors. Screening results are clinically reviewed and qualified employees receive monthly prescriptions, 24/7 side-effect support and weekly check-ins to enhance medication adherence. The company is revolutionizing employer GLP-1/GIP benefit programs for employers through Empathetic AITM and an intensive lifestyle intervention component to improve employee health outcomes and manage employer benefit budgets. Learn more at .

For More Information

John Gonda

[email protected]

616.309.4888

SOURCE eMed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED