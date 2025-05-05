PRQ Exteriors Delivers Craftsmanship, Compassion, And Cost-Conscious Service Across The Denver Area

Golden Homeowner Praises Roofing Crew That Treated His Property Like Their Own

GOLDEN, Colo., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Bruce Andrews needed his roof replaced, he expected a crew to show up with tools and shingles. What he didn't expect was a team of roofers who worked with the care, respect, and camaraderie of a close-knit family-treating his home as if it were their own.

"They were excellent workers who respected our home and property as if they might their own," Andrews shared. "They worked as a well-practiced team in a professional manner. Their excellence shone brightly, not just in what they were doing, but just as important, in how they did it."

For Andrews, it wasn't just the quality of the roofing-it was the little things: protecting his wife's garden, being courteous and pleasant, and leaving behind a spotless job site. It's this level of care that PRQ Exteriors has become known for across the greater Denver area since launching in 2014.

Headquartered in Golden, CO, PRQ Exteriors has earned a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and top-tier customer service on everything from residential roof repairs to full-scale storm damage restoration. Their crews are hand-selected for not just skill, but integrity-something that's felt by homeowners like Andrews who trust them with one of their most important assets.

And while Bruce's experience speaks volumes about PRQ's professionalism on the ground, other customers have found that their expertise stretches far beyond the rooftop.

Tina Pope, another Denver-area homeowner, shared her experience navigating a frustrating insurance claim after a damaging storm. PRQ Exteriors, and specifically her representative Tad, helped guide her through every step of the process.

"We were very inexperienced with the whole process," Pope explained. "Tad walked us through the entire thing and even helped with the removal and replacement of our solar panels-which was a huge help since the solar company was a bear to talk with. Everything is back to normal and we love our new roof!"

From insurance headaches to technical solar panel coordination, PRQ Exteriors goes above and beyond. Their commitment to helping clients save time, money, and stress is a core part of their identity. They offer flexible financing options and are experts at working with insurance companies to make roof replacements and repairs more affordable-without cutting corners.

Whether the job is a complex storm restoration or a simple maintenance project, PRQ Exteriors operates with a neighborly approach and relentless professionalism. It's why they've become one of the most trusted names in roofing across Colorado.

"We know a roof isn't just shingles-it's protection, it's comfort, and it's peace of mind," says the PRQ Exteriors team. "Our goal is to give every customer an experience that makes them feel secure and supported from start to finish."

For homeowners seeking top-rated roof repairs, insurance guidance, solar coordination, and reliable storm damage restoration, PRQ Exteriors brings industry-leading service with a personal touch.

About PRQ Exteriors

Based in Golden, Colorado, PRQ Exteriors has been a trusted roofing partner for Denver-area homeowners and businesses since 2014. The company specializes in residential and commercial roof repairs, replacements, storm restoration, solar panel coordination, gutter services, and insurance claim assistance. PRQ is known for its expert crews, budget-friendly solutions, and a customer-first approach that emphasizes transparency, education, and care.

Office Hours & Service Area

PRQ Exteriors is centrally located at 13301 W. 43rd Drive Unit 4, Golden, CO 80403. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, and Saturday, Sunday they are closed.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection and no-obligation quote, call Smart Choice Roofing at (720) 619-2450 or visit the website to gain more information

SOURCE PRQ Exteriors

