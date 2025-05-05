Portage Point Partners Announces Addition Of Galya Appell To The Performance Improvement Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Galya brings more than two decades of experience leading value creation and preservation strategies, specializing in driving profitable growth, building economic resilience and spearheading operational transformations across the financial services, insurance and financial technology sectors. Throughout her career, Galya has led a diverse set of transformation and corporate development initiatives, ranging from $10 million to $5 billion mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions to a $500 million rapid operational transformation tied to a take-private transaction. She has also spearheaded numerous digital transformation programs delivering meaningful cost savings and enterprise-wide synergies.

"Having formerly served in senior roles at AmeriLife and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Galya has a proven track record of delivering sustainable value across complex organizations," said Arun Lamba, Managing Director and Head of Performance Improvement at Portage Point. "Her ability to bring clarity to ambiguity and accelerate operational impact is exactly what clients need in today's environment. Further, with her complementary expertise in finance and insurance, I am confident Galya will make an immediate and lasting contribution to the Portage Point platform."

"I am thrilled to join Portage Point at such an exciting time in the firm's growth," said Galya. "This uniquely integrated platform and its focus on providing a continuum of impactful solutions resonate with the objectives I have with every client – to deliver best-in-class results. I look forward to collaborating with highly experienced team members across Transaction Advisory Services, Transaction Execution Services, Performance Improvement, Office of the CFO and Turnaround & Restructuring Services at Portage Point to drive transformative outcomes."

"Adding Galya to the team underscores our dedication to enhancing the platform through top-tier talent acquisition," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portage Point. "Her strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable to clients and team members as the firm continues to deliver capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risks and positively impact middle market stakeholders."

Prior to Portage Point, Galya served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at AmeriLife, where she led several critical value-unlocking initiatives and helped prepare the company for a successful capital raise. Previously, she was a Partner at BCG, advising Fortune 500 companies, private enterprises and principal investors. Galya began her career as an investment professional in a private equity fund focused on growth capital transactions in emerging markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Latin America.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business .

