JENI's ICE CREAMS LAUNCHES THEIR FIRST LINE OF ICE CREAM BARS NATIONWIDE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jeni's is introducing J-Bars , now available in freezer aisles nationwide. They're everything Jeni's ice cream is known for. Now on a stick. Voluptuous body. Buttercream-like texture. And bursting with flavor. Unforgettable, stop-you-in-your-tracks delicious - indulgent and deeply satisfying.

"We made no concessions and took no shortcuts when making our J-Bars. We held ourselves to the same high standards that we do when creating every pint of ice cream - above all else, every bite had to be wildly delicious," says senior director of innovation, Beth Stallings.

Jeni's J-Bar lineup includes four amazing flavors:



Vanilla Caramel Sundae - An ode to the first ice cream bar Jeni ever made! Vanilla ice cream with smoky almonds, a rivulet of caramel sauce, and a chocolaty crunch.

Dark Chocolate Bombe - Palate-gripping chocolate ice cream and rich chocolate cookies with a chocolaty coating.

Passion Fruit Dreamsicle - Aromatic, sun-kissed passion fruit twisted with key lime. A tropical spin on the classic. Chocolate Churros & Cream - A Whole Foods Market exclusive! Brown sugar and Vietnamese cinnamon ice cream dusted with chocolate and cinnamon cookies.

Jeni's has a rich history with the ice cream bar. In the company's early days, founder Jeni Britton hand-molded and hand-dipped ice cream bars (what she called J-Bars) at the original North Market location in Columbus. Their Vanilla Caramel Sundae bar pays homage to the first bar Jeni ever made - vanilla ice cream with a rich caramel swirl and smoked almonds, all dipped in chocolate. Until now, Jeni's ice cream bars had only ever been served at scoop shops.

Jeni's J-Bars are now available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter, and select Target locations. Customers can find J-Bars in their neighborhood freezer aisle by using Jeni's online grocery locator .

The J-Bar line is part of Jeni's successful expansion into ice cream offerings beyond pints at the grocery store. In late 2023, Jeni's unveiled new ice cream sandwiches , now available in four flavors nationwide. Key Lime Pie has been the standout from this collection, named a best new product finalist at this year's NEXTY Awards at Expo West and the best new ice cream sandwich of 2024 by People Magazine .

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 90 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

