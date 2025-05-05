Micro Medical Solutions Appoints George Quinoy As Chief Commercial Officer To Accelerate Global Growth

Seasoned Commercial Leader to Drive Strategic Expansion

WOBURN, Mass., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Medical Solutions (MMS) an innovator in the development of microvascular intervention to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life in patients with CLI/CLTI, today announced the appointment of George Quinoy as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In this newly created role, Quinoy will lead the company's global commercial strategy, including sales, marketing, business development, and customer experience.

With more than thirty-five years of experience in the healthcare and medical technology sectors, Quinoy brings leadership and a proven track record of driving high growth strategies, scaling commercial operations, and building high-performing teams across global markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Provisio Medical.

"We are thrilled to welcome George to our executive team at such a pivotal time in our growth," said Greg Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of MMS. "His deep industry expertise and strategic leadership will be instrumental as we expand our commercial footprint and bring our innovative solutions to more patients worldwide."

Throughout his career, George has been a catalyst for rapid and sustained growth, leading high-impact initiatives at industry leaders like AVE, Medtronic, ACS/Guidant, and Volcano Corporation. Now, as Chief Commercial Officer, he brings that same energy and vision to our team. George will also continue his role on the Board of Directors, ensuring strong strategic leadership and seamless alignment as we accelerate toward our growth goals.

"I am excited to join MMS and contribute to its mission of transforming patient care through innovation," said Quinoy. "There is tremendous opportunity to build on the company's momentum, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver impactful solutions to our customers and partners globally."

MMS continues to strengthen its leadership team as part of a broader strategy to accelerate innovation, enhance customer value, and scale operations worldwide.

About Micro Medical Solutions:

