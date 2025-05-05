INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Backblaze, Inc. – BLZE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Backblaze, Inc. (“Backblaze” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BLZE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Backblaze and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 24, 2025, Morpheus Research (“Morpheus”) published a short report accusing Backblaze of“fail[ing] to consistently disclose key metrics” and using“[i]mproper capitalization of expenses,” describing the Company's leadership as“lacking in transparency and willing to take aggressive and possibly illegal steps to create an illusion of financial performance to support their own exit liquidity.” Following publication of the Morpheus report, Backblaze's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980