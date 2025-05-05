Black Music Action Coalition's BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program Returns

The Inaugural Cohort of the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program (Photo Credit: Mike Melendy for Black Music Action Coalition)

Empowering Future Live Music Leaders with Career Training & Paid Internship Opportunities – Applications Open May 5th

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), in partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, announces the return of the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program for its second year. Powered by Live Nation's School of Live, the program provides 20 emerging music business professionals with an all-expenses-paid, week-long immersive experience focused on career pathways in the live music industry. Applications for the 2025 BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program open on Monday, May 5, 2025, and close on Friday, May 16, 2025. Selected participants will receive notifications by June 20, 2025.

Taking place July 14 - 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, the program provides hands-on training and direct access to top industry leaders – empowering participants with the career resources needed to begin successful careers in live entertainment.

Upon completion of the program, participants have the opportunity to apply for paid, part-time internship positions at Live Nation exclusively available to the 2025 BMAC cohort. The selected interns benefit from consistent support from BMAC and Live Nation throughout their internship, ensuring that participants are properly equipped to maximize this opportunity.

"We're incredibly proud of the success of the inaugural BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program," says Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, BMAC Co-founder, President & CEO. "Through our partnership with Live Nation, we're building a career-shaping experience for young people who might not otherwise have access to this industry. As we enter year two, we look to continue to open doors for the next generation in live entertainment."

The BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program dives deep into all aspects of creating and managing live entertainment, including show production, budgeting, artist relations, talent booking, marketing, ticketing, and more.

"After seeing the impact last year's program had on the participants, we're excited to build on that momentum with an even stronger experience in year two," said Omar Al-joulani, Co-President, Live Nation Concerts. "Through School of Live, we're continuing to invest in emerging talent, providing real-world training, access to meaningful career opportunities and mentorship from industry professionals that live and breathe live music every day."

Now in its second year, the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program builds on the success of its inaugural cohort, further deepening BMAC's dedication to investing in the next generation of leaders and creating access, equity, and opportunity within the music industry. Other recent BMAC programs include the Music Business Accelerator Program at HBCU Tennessee State University, BMAC Music Maker Guaranteed Income and Mentorship Program in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, BMAC x Academy of Country Music (ACM) Guaranteed Income Program, and BMAC Restore and Rebuild LA, a fund providing direct economic assistance to victims of the 2025 LA Wildfires. BMAC also produces a roster of Music Maker Grants to empower emerging Artists and industry professionals in partnership with luminaries like Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Victoria Monet, and the Luther Vandross Foundation.

About Black Music Action Coalition

We formed the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) to create a unified force of action for racial equity and justice within the music industry and to use the power of our collective voice to improve communities and drive systemic change. Our Coalition champions Black artists, songwriters, producers, managers, agents, executives, and lawyers to create access, equity and opportunity for Black Artists and industry professionals. BMAC works together with business leaders to hold companies accountable and ensure change takes root. BMAC advocates for policy change around social and racial justice and protection of Artists with a focus on causes that directly impact Black people and Black communities.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

