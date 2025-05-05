The Designery South Jordan To Host Grand Opening Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Owners Doug and Geri Walton will not only provide food from local restaurants at the event, they will also give away prizes and offer tours of the new The Designery South Jordan showroom, created by the Waltons and their partners at The Slade Group, Elegant Universal Stone, South Valley Building Company and MSI Tile.

"We have always wanted the opportunity to open a small business, work with family members and provide a business that services the community," Doug Walton said. "Salt Lake City is the perfect 'big, small town.' You can go to a local event and end up running into the governor, but it's also a growing and vibrant community. We can't wait to be a part of that growth."

While Doug Walton was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, Geri Walton is from Salt Lake City. The couple lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for 25 years before making the move to Salt Lake City in 2021.

Doug Walton started his working life selling customized accounting software and worked as a computer engineer and a technical writer. He spent the last 20 years as an organization change leader in major companies like Cisco Systems and The Clorox Company. Geri Walton worked as a supervisor in the corporate publishing world. She is a freelance writer with four books and a blog with more than 1,000 articles under her belt.

The couple have been married for 28 years and have two grown children, Cori and Chase.

The Designery South Jordan will serve residents in more than 42 cities, including Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Provo, Sandy, Orem, South Jordan and Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles and over 25 color options for closets, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery South Jordan, visit or call them at (801) 988-5794.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands