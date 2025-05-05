Deriva Energy Donates Rooftop Solar Panels To Trips For Kids Charlotte, Empowering Them To Reduce Their Energy Demand And Live Their Green Mission

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Bicycles are a greener way to travel, less cost prohibitive to acquire and operate, and can be easily repaired with recycled parts," said Eric Supil, executive director of Trips for Kids Charlotte. "Sustainability is the heart of what we do, and we are so grateful to Deriva and Renu for helping us reduce our carbon footprint."

"Sustainability is about empowering organizations to focus on what they do best." - John Clapp, CEO

TFKC is a local chapter of a national nonprofit that provides bicycles and cycling experiences for under-resourced and under-represented youth. Originally established in Charlotte in 2000, the organization operates three main programs, including the Charlotte Re-Cyclery. After leasing a location near NoDa for 17 years, they recently moved into a purchased facility nestled between NoDa and Camp North End that is 2.5 times larger. While the bigger space boosted the organization's capacity to fulfill its mission, it has also increased its operating expenses. Solar panels will reduce TFKC's demand for energy from the grid, ultimately lowering their monthly energy costs.

"Whether partnering with a local nonprofit like Trips for Kids Charlotte, a regional utility, or a national corporation, our mission remains the same-to invest in lasting relationships and create a more sustainable future together," said John Clapp, CEO of Deriva Energy. "By supporting Trips for Kids Charlotte with this solar installation, we're not only reducing their long-term energy costs but also reinforcing our commitment to clean energy solutions that benefit communities. Sustainability is about more than just energy-it's about empowering organizations to focus on what they do best, and we're proud to play a role in that."

About Deriva Energy

Deriva Energy is an established industry leader in clean energy, with over 6,000 megawatts of operating assets and over 10.5 GW of assets in development across the U.S. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, the world's largest owner and operator of renewable power and climate transition assets. For more information about Deriva, visit derivaenergy .

Trips for Kids Charlotte

The TFKC mission is to transform lives, communities and landscapes through cycling. TFKC believes the bicycle is a tool for physical, mental and social change. The organization supports access to bicycles, tools and transformative cycling programs for youth in historically marginalized communities through youth Ride Programs, Earn-A-Bike Programs and the community bike shop, the Charlotte Re-Cyclery. To learn more and support please visit tripsforkidscharlotte .

