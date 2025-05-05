Mother's Day Sale

- Sister KarinaMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a tribute to mothers and caregivers around the world, the Sisters of the Valley are offering a rare 35% discount across their full product line this week. The sale, which runs through Mother's Day, marks one of the deepest discounts in the Sisterhood's ten-year history - a gesture of gratitude and solidarity for those who nurture, protect, and heal.“Mother's Day is not just for the women who give birth,” said Sister Karina, based in New York.“It's for anyone who steps into the sacred role of caregiving. It's for the aunties, the sisters, the grandmothers, the mentors, and the men who support the women or do the caregiving themselves. It is for those who, no matter how exhausted, continue to show up every day. This sale is for them.”The Sisters' product line - which includes CBD salves, tinctures, gelcaps and mushroom coffee - has become globally recognized for its integrity, quality, and connection to the lunar cycle. All products are hand-crafted and lab-tested for safety and potency.Customers can access the 35% discount through any of the Sisters' three online stores:sotv – U.S.-based store, accepts Apple Pay and other major credit cardssistersofthevalley – International store, ships worldwide, accepts standard credit cards, all shipments to the UK and the EU countries come with VAT tax pre-applied on orders under 150 Euro in product value. (For those following how tariffs work, orders over 150 euro in value get VAT and customs taxes applied, and those charges can't be pre-processed by the store. Those charges are applied and paid at the receiving end.)sistersofthevalleymexico – International store, ships worldwide, accepts PayPal and major credit cardsThe presence of three stores is not a marketing ploy, but a practical response to the Sisters' ongoing struggle to gain equal footing in digital commerce.“Mainstream platforms and payment processors have historically limited access for companies like ours,” said Sister Halla, based in California.“We do what we've always done - adapt, persevere, and keep our doors open by any means necessary.”The sale runs through Sunday, May 11th, and no discount code is required. For more information, visit or follow the Sisters on social media.

