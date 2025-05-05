Bolloré : Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

5 May 2025

On 2 May 2025, the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) published the reasoned non-compliance decisions regarding the three alternative buyout offers followed by mandatory squeeze-outs on the shares of Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey, and Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois which had been filed by Bolloré SE on 13 September 2024.

Bolloré SE has decided not to challenge these decisions before the Paris Court of appeal.

