Actor Unni Mukundan To Turn Director With Superhero Film

Well known Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who is basking in the success of a string of superhits including the Malayalam action entertainer 'Marco' and the Tamil action drama 'Garudan', on Monday announced that he was to direct his first feature film and that it would be a superhero film.

The actor penned a lengthy post on Instagram in which he made the announcement.

Disclosing that the film was to be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies' Gokulam Gopalan and that it would be co-produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, Unni said the film's script will be by Maverick Midhun Manuel Thomas. Moreover, it will have Krishnettan as its executive producer.

Stating that he would start working on this superhero film of his after he finishes his commitments in Telugu, Unni Mukundan said that pre-production work for the film was currently on and that shooting would begin next year.

Posting a picture of himself in front of a number of toys, neatly stacked on shelves, Unni Mukundan wrote, "The kid in me grew up believing in legends. Drawn to stories of courage, sacrifice, and magic. I found my heroes not just in books, movies, folk stories, tiny action figures but also in my dreams.

"Growing up in the era of superheroes, often dismissed as mythical, make-believe, or too far-fetched. I ended up being a thorough day dreamer. For me these Super Heroes were hope in motion. They made me feel heroic. Their act of heroism mirrored in my dreams.

"That kid, never really grew up more importantly, he never gave up dreaming.

"Today, he takes a quiet, proud step forward, to tell a story, he's carried in his heart for years. Yep, I'm directing my first feature film. A superhero story. One that's my own.

"It's a dream taking shape - built with love, wonder, and everything that once made me look up at the sky and believe that the sky isn't the limit. Produced by : Sree Gokulam Movies. Gokulam Gopalan Sir. Co-Producers: V. C. Praveen, Baiju Gopalan. Executive Producer: Krishnettan. Script: Maverick Midhun Manuel Thomas

"Rest I'll keep you posted. Shoot begins next year. Pre-production going on. I'll finish my Telugu commitment and start working on this Malayalam film which will come in all Prominent Indian Languages. Keep me in your prayers. Dream On. UM"