The Soloviev Foundation Welcomes Lenny Kravitz For May 8 VIP Reveal Of Path Of Liberty: That Which Unites US

Opening to the public May 15, the powerful community-based installation honors America's founding principles through a modern lens.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US , an immersive public art installation made possible by The Soloviev Foundation , will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 8, 2025. Opening to the public on May 15, 2025, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US showcases candid reflections on America's founding pillars of liberty and equality through the lens of modern-day experiences.

The May 8 ceremony will welcome special guests and notable community figures, including multiple GRAMMY-winning artist Lenny Kravitz , who served as a member of the distinguished panel for the Future Generations Essay Contest. As part of the evening, Kravitz will speak on the enduring theme of freedom and join The Soloviev Foundation in announcing the essay contest's student winners-young voices from across New York City who shared personal insights on the meaning of liberty and its evolving role in American democracy.

Spanning over six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US offers an immersive journey through 250 years of American history, highlighting the nation's progress, challenges, and triumphs. The experience is brought to life through 41 large-scale screens that feature breathtaking photographs and compelling audio interviews of individuals from diverse racial, ethnic, social, and professional backgrounds whose personal testimonies represent a rich cross-section of American life.

"Art has the power to bring communities together and open our eyes to our collective strength," said Stefan Soloviev, Principal of The Soloviev Foundation and Chairman of the Soloviev Group . "We are proud to support an installation that showcases 250 years of American history and fosters meaningful connections and reflection. Path of Liberty is a tribute to our shared ideals and a reminder that liberty is an ongoing journey that requires all of us to take part."

"Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US is a call to come together through art, history, and shared experiences," said Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group . "We are proud to provide a platform for voices that speak to the enduring relevance of liberty and equality and create an opportunity for people to look back on our past and look forward to a future of collaboration and mutual understanding."

"Freedom is a vital, underlying right. These students have exercised their freedom in a thoughtful way that should be a model for all of us. I'm grateful for the Path of Liberty to help us reflect on America's rich history as we approach its 250th anniversary," said Kravitz .

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US has been designed by multi-specialty creative studio C&G Partners and directed by award-winning filmmaker, director, and producer Daniella Vale. The installation, which stands as a prequel to the 2026 United States Quarter Millennial, also features an immersive film experience produced in collaboration with the Museum of the American Revolution and Donna Lawrence Productions , along with interactive elements that helps ground the modern-day stories in a deeper historical context.

Beginning May 15, 2025, guests can experience Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US free of charge on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Complimentary reservations can be made now on pathoflibertynyc , with new dates continually added and walk-ups always welcomed. Additionally, the installation will be lit Sunday through Wednesday evenings and visible from the site's perimeter.

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US expands on the Soloviev Foundation's commitment to bringing the community together through art that encourages contemplation, nurtures connection, and inspires hope.

ABOUT PATH OF LIBERTY: THAT WHICH UNITES US

Encompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, the large-scale exhibition provides a visual and narrative journey of the founding principles of the United States, framed by stunning portraits and immersive landscapes. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US will welcome guests and present an exploration of both the achievements and ongoing challenges of American democracy. Through powerful, large-scale environmental portraits and interactive elements, visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of the country's past, present, and future. Please visit pathoflibertynyc and follow @pathoflibertynyc on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

ABOUT THE SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation's gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.

