Healthy Breakfast Solutions For Busy Mornings

A breakfast rich in protein is also important to keep you fuller longer.

If you're cutting calories, an option like Milk50 contains only 50 calories per serving but the same amount of protein as other dairy milks – 9 grams per serving – along with calcium and vitamin D. This first-of-its-kind product also contains 75% less sugar than skim milk, is lactose-free and doesn't contain any artificial flavors or colors.

A return-to-dairy trend is gaining momentum, with 58% of U.S. adults welcoming dairy back to their diets after being disappointed with the price, taste and heavy processing of plant-based beverages, according to a national survey commissioned by Dairy Farmers of America. Incorporating these real dairy favorites in your morning recipes can be a cinch.

Start your morning with a nutritious and delicious shake like this Vanilla Coffee Protein Shake, which combines cold brew coffee and frozen bananas for a refreshing treat. Or, if you're craving something a little heartier, mix up a batch of Chai Oatmeal Energy Bites over the weekend or in the evening so you can grab one or two on the go.

Chai Oatmeal Energy Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 55 minutes

Yield: 2 dozen

1 cup DairyPure Milk50 Vanilla

3 chai tea bags, divided

nonstick cooking spray

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons flaxseed

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup chopped pecans

In small pot, heat milk until hot but not simmering. Take off heat and place two chai tea bags in milk. Steep tea in milk until cool, about 30 minutes, then discard tea bags.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, stir cooled chai milk, oats, salt, baking powder, flaxseed, vanilla and maple syrup.

Open third chai tea bag and measure 2 teaspoons tea. If tea is coarse, blitz in spice grinder or use mortar and pestle to grind more finely. Stir tea into batter and let mixture sit 10 minutes so oats can soak up milk.

Give batter another stir then fill each mini muffin cavity about 3/4 with batter, about 1 tablespoon in each. Sprinkle chopped pecans on top. Bake bites 12-13 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of bite comes out clean. Let cool 5 minutes.

Vanilla Coffee Protein Shake

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours

Servings: 1

5-6 ounces DairyPure Milk50 Vanilla

1/2 banana, sliced and frozen

1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, cold brew concentrate

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 scoops protein powder of choice

2 teaspoons simple syrup (or to taste)

Make ice cubes by pouring milk into ice cube tray and freezing until solid, about 8 hours.

To make shake: In high-speed blender, blend frozen banana slices, cold brew, vanilla, protein powder, simple syrup and 5-6 milk cubes until creamy. Serve in glass.



