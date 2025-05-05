Christopher Williams Agency And Barrett Millard Join World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Christopher Williams Agency ("Christopher Williams") and Barrett Millard LLC of Pittsford, NY on January 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Christopher Williams Agency began in 1961, and Barrett Millard was purchased in 2023. Today they provide insurance to individuals and businesses, and are well known in the Rochester, NY area.

"At Christopher Williams we are committed to a high standard in everything we do," says Bill Millard, Christopher Williams Agency. "Throughout our years of service, we have found the right combination of what we need to provide to create enduring and trustworthy relationships throughout the industry," adds Betty Barrett, Christopher Williams Agency. "We are pleased to join World and offer our customers even more services and products."

"I would like to welcome Christopher Williams and Barrett Millard to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "The agency is made up of professional individuals who take a genuine interest in their customers, and their insurance needs. This approach aligns nicely with World's mission, and I know they will continue to be successful."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MidCap Consulting advised World on the transaction. Saunders Management, Lacy Katzen LLP, and Harter Secrest & Emery LLP provided legal counsel to Christopher Williams on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED