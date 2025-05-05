Press Release Annual General Meeting Fenix Outdoor International AG
The meeting resolved
- to approve the Annual Report for 2024 a dividend of SEK 15.0 (15.0) per B-share and SEK 1.5 (1.5) per A-share, distributed May and an extra dividend of SEK 15.0 (0) per B-share and SEK 1.5 (0) per A-share, distributed December. to grant discharge from liability for members of the Board and the Senior Executives a re-election of the Board; Mats Olsson, Ulf Gustafsson, Sebastian von Wallwitz, Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin and Rolf Schmid a re-election of Martin Nordin as Chairman of the Board a re-election of Compensation committee; Ulf Gustafsson and Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin a re-election of Dr. Philippe Meyer, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for general meetings held in Switzerland) and Lars Sandberg, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for General meetings held in Sweden), until the end of the next Annual General Meeting a re-election of Ernst & Young Ltd, in Zurich as auditors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting the following compensations:
- Maximum EUR 1,900,000 as total compensation to the Board of Diretcors for the financial year 2026. Maximum EUR 3,700,000 as total fixed compensation to Senior Executives for the financial year 2026. A variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2024 of EUR 304,000. An approval of an overdrafted fixed compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2024, 3,004,000 vs previously approved 3,000,000.
For further information contact
CFO Thomas Lindberg
+46 703 33 17 63
This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 5 at 17 45 CET/CEST.
Attachment
-
Press release AGM 2025 05 05
