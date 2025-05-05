Availability Of The Documents Of The Ordinary And Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting To Be Held On May 26Th, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the documents of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on May 26 th , 2025

Eramet's shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder's General Meeting, which will take place on:

Monday, May 26 th , 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time), at Eramet's head office, 10 boulevard de Grenelle 75015 Paris.

Detailed participation procedures are outlined in the Notice of Meeting Brochure and will be further specified in the Convening Notice.

The prior Notice of Meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions has been published in the French official gazette (BALO,“Bulletin des Annonces légales obligatoires”) on April 18th, 2025, and the Convening Notice will be published in the BALO on May 07th, 2025.

Registered shareholders will receive their notice of the meeting directly.

Shareholders may request the preparatory documents for the Meeting, as provided for in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, by addressing a request in accordance with the applicable regulations. Additionally, any shareholder can consult these documents at Eramet's head office during a 15-day period prior to the Meeting.

The Meeting's documents and information are available for consultation by shareholders on Eramet's website ( ), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting will be broadcast live via a webcast and available for replay afterward. The webcast can be accessed on the Group's website: Shareholders' General Meeting 2025 | Eramet

Calendar

26.05.2025: Shareholders' General Meeting

30.07.2025: 2025 half-year results

30.10.2025: 2025 Group third-quarter sales

