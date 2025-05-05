The Strawser Auction Group Has Five Auctions Slated For Late May, Live And Online. They'll Be Field Days For Collectors

Dedham Pottery plate depicting the Franklin House with a rabbit border, 8 inches in diameter. Estimate: $200-$300

Gorgeous Galle French cameo art glass vase, 13 inches in height. Estimate: $800-$1,200

Large, circa 1850 Staffordshire porcelaneous pastille burner featuring a country cottage embellished with flowers, 10 inches tall by 12 inches wide. Estimate: $800-$1,200

'Toonerville Trolly Depot Line' glass candy container, 3 1⁄2 inches tall. Estimate: $200-$300

Monumental and rare Minton majolica boar's head tureen with matching fitted tray, shape no. 2141, 22 inches long, the rarest of all Minton majolica game tureens. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

They'll feature Staffordshire, majolica, antique glass, rose bowls, miniature oil lamps, pottery, ceramics, Lusterware, sterling silver, glass candy containers.

WOLCOTTVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Late May will be a busy time for the Strawser Auction Group. The firm has five – count 'em, five – auctions planned for late May, on the 21st, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th. All five sales will be held online and live in the Strawser Auction Group gallery located at 106 East Dutch Street in Wolcottville. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.The action will kick off on Wednesday, May 21st, with an Antique Auction starting at 3pm Eastern time. The catalog is packed with more than 500 lots, including furniture, over 200 glass candy containers, cast iron toys, cast iron doll furniture, Griswold cast iron, sterling silver, primitives and more.Lot #71 is a rare Washington Leader salesman's sample child's iron and porcelain cook stove No. 649 with the original tag, like new, 30 inches tall by 22 inches wide (estimate: $1,200-$1,500). Lot #314 is a Merrick's curved glass revolving spool, holding dozens of various color cotton threads, the cabinet 20 inches tall by 18 inches deep (estimate: $300-$500).Lot #46 is an Arcade International Harvester cast iron two truck wrecker with a replaced chain, 11 1⁄2 inches long and 5 1⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $300-$400). Lot #233 is a 'Toonerville Trolly Depot Line' glass candy container, 3 1⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $200-$300).Here is a link to the May 21st Antique Auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers:After a one-day respite, the action continues on Friday, May 23rd, also at 3pm Eastern time, with an auction showcasing hundreds of Staffordshire figures (many from the outstanding collection of Elinor Penna), dogs, horses, elephants, lions, rabbits and many other animals, naval, military, literary, crime, theater and more; stirrup cups; Pearlware; Sunderland pink luster; and more than 500 Staffordshire trinket boxes.Lot #3083 is a large, circa 1850 Staffordshire porcelaneous pastille burner featuring a country cottage embellished with flowers, 10 inches tall by 12 inches wide (estimate: $800-$1,200). Lot #3280 is a hard-to-find Staffordshire bulldog with collar stirrup cup, 5 inches tall, its only blemish a hairline crack to the jowl (estimate: $200-$400).Lot #3251 is a Staffordshire naval military figure, 10 inches tall, with two soldiers and a cannon (estimate: $200-$300). Lot #3314 is a scarce and lovely yellow and pink lustre soft paste coffee pot, 10 inches tall (estimate: $100-$150).Here is a link to the May 23rd Staffordshire Auction on LiveAuctioneers:The following day, on Saturday, May 24th, a Majolica Auction boasting highly desirable oyster plates will get underway at 9am Eastern time. More than 600 lots of majolica will come up for bid, by makers such as Minton, George Jones, Holcroft, Wedgwood and many others.Two lots carry pre-sale estimates of $20,000-$30,000. The first is a monumental and rare Minton majolica boar's head tureen with rare matching fitted tray, shape no. 2141, 22 inches long, the rarest of all the Minton majolica game tureens, with only a few known to exist.The other is an equally rare and monumental Minton majolica cistern, designed by Baron Marochetti, having excellent color and detail. The cistern is standing on four paw feet, with double entwined snake handles to either end, the body with leaf and trailing foliage, a lion's head mask to either side below the rim. It's 4 feet 2 inches long and 28 inches wide.Lot #4485 is a rare Minton majolica five-tier revolving oyster server, capable of holding 39 oysters, 13 inches tall, showing a minor nick to one shell and professional repair to a couple of others (estimate: $6,000-$9,000). For those on a budget, lot #4487 is a George Jones majolica eight-well oyster plate with raised center shell, 10 inches tall (estimate: $600-$900).Here is a link to the May 24th Majolica Auction on LiveAuctioneers:Skipping ahead four days, an auction featuring more than 600 lots of antique glass, rose bowls and miniature oil lamps will be held on Wednesday, May 28th, starting at 3pm Eastern time. The fine glass includes examples by Tiffany, Quezal, Durand, Fenton and Steuben. There are around 75 rose bowls and over 300 miniature oil lamps, in addition to other tantalizing offerings.Lot #1478 is a very rare Consolidated Lamp & Glass Company Santa Claus miniature oil lamp (Smith fig. VII), 9 3⁄4 inches tall (estimate: $1,500-$2,000). Lot #1257 is a gorgeous Galle French cameo art glass vase, 13 inches in height (estimate: $800-$1,200).Lot # 1351 is a Clark's cranberry Nailsea fairy lamp, 5 1⁄2 inches tall, with a chip to the clear candle holder (estimate: $800-$1,200). Lot #1351 is a ruby cut to clear vase attributed to Dorflinger, 16 1⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $200-$300).Here is a link to the May 28th Antique Glass, Rose Bowls & Miniature Lamps auction on LiveAuctioneers:The grand finale of the five-auction set is a Pottery & Ceramics auction planned for Thursday, May 29th, beginning at 3pm Eastern time. The event will feature more than 400 lots of art pottery, porcelain, china, figurines and more, to include over 100 pieces of Dedham pottery.Lot #4251 is a German KPM porcelain vase with finely painted porcelain vase with a finely painted putti scene and snake handles, marked KPM, 19 inches tall (estimate: $400-$600). Lot #4377 is a Dedham Pottery plate depicting the Franklin House with a rabbit border, 8 inches in diameter (estimate: $200-$300).Lot #4030 is a Rookwood vellum glaze vase from 1938 signed E.T. Hurley, 4 3⁄4 inches tall, #6199D (estimate: $200-$300). Lot #4338 is a Yellow Ware mocha lot of four pitchers with seaweed, ranging in height from 4 inches to 5 3⁄4 inches, with one of the pitchers having a professional repair to the rim (estimate: $100-$150).Here is a link to the May 29th Pottery & Ceramics auction on LiveAuctioneers:Previews will be held two hours before the start of each day's auction, in the Strawser Auction Group gallery in Wolcottville, Indiana. The buyer's premium for live, in-gallery bidders will be 10 percent (not the usual 15 percent); for online bidders it will be 19 percent (not 24 percent).Strawser Auction Group prides itself on keeping buyers' premiums low for its many clients. In addition to live and online bidding, phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.The Strawser Auction Group is always in the market for quality items for future auctions, especially majolica, Fenton, Pickard, Mt. Washington and R.S. Prussia. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call Michael Strawser at (office): 260-854-2859 or (cell): 260-336-2204; or, you can email him at ....To learn more about the Strawser Auction Group and the five auctions planned for late May, please visit . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Michael Strawser

Strawser Auction Group

+1 260-854-2859

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.