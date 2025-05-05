Gooten Partners With Kornit To Deliver Global Reach And Agile On-Demand Production For Businesses Of All Sizes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this integration, brands utilizing the Gooten platform can now access Kornit's trusted network of production partners. This initiative empowers brands to scale efficiently, offering high-quality textile products while simplifying logistics, meeting consumer demands with speed and precision alongside Gooten's broad product catalog.

"Kornit is a trailblazer in the print-on-demand sector, and we are thrilled to align with them to offer a unique solution to global e-commerce brands," said Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten. "This partnership greatly enhances the Gooten catalog and production reach, allowing brands to innovate and sell globally with confidence, all from a single, scalable platform."

Key benefits of this partnership include:



Expertise and Quality at Scale: By combining Gooten's and Kornit's expertise, brands receive retail-quality products with seamless e-commerce integration.

Global Reach, Local Production: Gooten users benefit from Kornit's global production facilities, ensuring fast, local fulfillment with consistent quality.

Simple, Seamless Connectivity: Integrated platforms facilitate quick onboarding, offering a comprehensive global catalog supported by expert insights, eliminating logistics complexity.

Sustainable Growth: Both Kornit and Gooten champion a responsible production model that reduces waste and minimizes inventory risks, enabling sustainable brand growth. Increased Revenues: Brands can explore new apparel revenue streams, enter new markets, and utilize Kornit's exceptional production capacity to fuel growth at all stages.

This collaboration underscores Gooten's commitment to advancing the digital transformation of fashion and lifestyle products, with Kornit's robust infrastructure supporting brands in delivering exceptional value and growth in today's dynamic marketplace.

For more information on Gooten and Kornit's partnership, visit .

About Gooten:

Gooten is a prominent provider of order management software and fulfillment services specializing in print-on-demand production. Gooten helps businesses optimize vendor and order management, fostering profitable and risk-free growth through its on-demand manufacturing model. Headquartered in New York, Gooten was founded in 2015 and employs a diverse team across 17 countries.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT ) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit .

