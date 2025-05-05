Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill To Spotlight Affordable Care, Reinstatement Of Federal Asthma Program

28th Annual Advocacy Day is Wednesday, May 7 in Washington, DC

FAIRFAX, Va., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans with asthma and allergies face significant obstacles to obtaining treatments, often due to restrictive policies from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). In addition, the recent closure of the National Asthma Control Program (NACP) at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) threatens to further limit access to critical resources and support for effective asthma management.

On May 7, Allergy & Asthma Network will address these critical issues at its 28th annual Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill (AADCH) in Washington, DC. AADCH brings together patients, caregivers, advocates and healthcare professionals with lawmakers for a day of high-impact meetings and a bipartisan Congressional Lunch Briefing. They will raise awareness of policies and urge passage of legislation that promote positive asthma and allergy outcomes for all.

A Call to Action on Capitol Hill Day

Pharmacy benefit managers are influential intermediaries in the nation's drug supply chain. But they face rising bipartisan scrutiny from Congress. Too often, patients face frustrating delays and high drug prices due to policies by PBMs. Recent federal and state legislation has focused on PBM practices such as the use of prior authorizations, step therapy and a lack of transparency on drug pricing and rebates.

AADCH advocates will urge members of Congress to support PBM reform. "People with asthma and allergies deserve transparency and fairness in medication pricing," says Lynda Mitchell, Allergy & Asthma Network CEO. "PBM reform is a critical step toward putting patients before profits and ensuring uninterrupted access to the treatments they need to thrive."

Advocates will also urge members of Congress to restore the work of the National Asthma Control Program at CDC. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently reduced CDC's workforce, leading to the NACP shutdown. The program's efforts to promote evidence-based care, provide asthma management resources and disease surveillance, and improve the quality of asthma care nationwide has been instrumental in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

In addition, advocates will urge lawmakers to reverse funding cuts at the National Institutes of Health and CDC that threaten vital research into asthma care, respiratory illnesses and other chronic diseases. The funding cuts could undermine scientific processes, delay treatments, and hamper innovation for care delivery.

Allergy & Asthma Network's legislative priorities at AADCH include support for four bills that impact asthma and allergy patients:



Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act allows employers who offer high-deductible health plans to cover chronic disease treatment before employees reach their deductible. This means patients can access care without paying full costs upfront.

HELP Copays Act requires health insurers to count the value of copay assistance toward deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.

One School One Nurse Act addresses an ongoing shortage of school nurses by providing grants for recruiting, hiring and retaining school nurses in public schools. Protecting Children with Food Allergies Act would require school food staff to complete food allergy training.

For a complete list of AADCH issues and priorities, visit our Advocacy Center .

AADCH Events: 40th Anniversary Reception, Congressional Lunch Briefing

Allergy & Asthma Network will mark its 40th anniversary by spotlighting during AADCH a legacy of health policy wins, lifesaving awareness campaigns, and a relentless commitment to advocacy.

AADCH kicks off on Tuesday, May 6 with a reception celebrating Allergy & Asthma Network's 40th anniversary. The reception is from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at The Morrow Hotel in Washington, DC. It will be an opportunity to connect with other advocates and honor the Network's "40 Years of Advocacy, Awareness and Impact" alongside past and present members and associates.

On May 7, the Network will host its annual Congressional Lunch Briefing at the Rayburn House Office Building starting at 12:00 pm ET. The briefing will feature members of the Congressional Asthma & Allergy Caucus, patient advocates, presentations from leading allergists, and an expert panel discussion on PBM reform.

Advocates not able to attend AADCH in person can still participate by emailing their legislators on May 7. The Take Action webpage lists all active campaigns that need advocacy support. Advocates will find template emails to send to their legislators, making advocacy as easy as just a few clicks.

"As we mark 40 years of progress at Allergy & Asthma Network, we remain steadfast in our mission to advocate for patients, educate communities, and share health policies that lead to lasting change for our community," Mitchell says. "Whether in person or online, every advocate who participates in our annual Capitol Hill Day strengthens our collective voice and amplifies our impact."

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people and families living with allergies, asthma, and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to end needless death and suffering from these diseases, empower people to take control of their health and well-being, and make healthcare more inclusive, equitable and accessible. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based care. We are committed to raising awareness, sharing resources, fostering collaboration, and advocating for policies and research that enhance quality of life and improve health outcomes. Visit AllergyAsthmaNetwork .

Contact: Gary Fitzgerald

Allergy & Asthma Network

703-641-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED