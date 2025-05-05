Arctic Quest: 8,000-Mile Motorcycle Ride Honors Indigenous Women And Girls

Our Rescue, Mental Health Tech Company and First Nations Advocate Unite to Raise Awareness and Funds for Trafficking Survivors

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on May 5, Our Rescue , a global non-governmental organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation, is partnering with First Nations advocate Esther Howard from the Dene Nation , on an 8,000+ mile motorcycle ride. The month-long journey, named "Arctic Quest: A Ride for Her," will raise awareness of the ongoing epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and raise funds for Our Rescue's trauma-informed survivor care services .

Indigenous communities around the world are among the most vulnerable to human trafficking and violence . Although they represent only five percent of the global population, Indigenous peoples account for approximately 15 percent of those living in extreme poverty-a key risk factor for exploitation (United Nations, 2022 ). In the U.S., the crisis is acute: Four in five Native American women experience violence in their lifetime (National Institute of Justice, 2016 ), and a disproportionate number fall victim to trafficking. Amnesty International (2022) reports that 86 percent of perpetrators of sexual violence against Native women are non-Native men-a statistic that hasn't changed since 2007. Yet, limited tribal jurisdiction over non-Native offenders continues to prevent many cases from ever reaching justice .

For Esther Howard, who also is the CEO and Founder of Bezyl , a mental health technology company supporting First Nations communities, this journey is deeply personal.

"My mother and grandmother survived systems of oppression and abuse that continues to today. This journey is a tribute to them-and to every Indigenous woman and child whose life deserves to be seen, honored and protected," Howard said. "I'm on a quest to reconnect with my Indigenous roots, share our stories and bring global awareness to the Native ways of life, and everyone is invited."

Riding for Resilience

Launching July 1, 2025, Howard and a team of riders will travel from the U.S.–Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona, to the Arctic Ocean in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada. Along the 8,000+ mile journey, they'll raise funds for Our Rescue's survivor care services to empower trafficking survivors on their pathways to long-term healing. Stops in Indigenous communities-including Howard's own Arctic homeland-will offer moments of connection, healing and shared storytelling, and Our Rescue volunteers will provide support along the way.

As part of its deepening commitment to Indigenous survivor care, Our Rescue supports programs that are culturally specific and trauma informed. One of these is the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center's Noojimo program, which provides housing, childcare, legal assistance and healing support to 75 Native American women each year as they rebuild their lives after experiencing violence.

Our Rescue also partners with and compensates Indigenous survivors who design products sold on the organization's website, offering economic opportunity and a platform for healing through creativity. In recent years, Our Rescue has helped facilitate violence awareness trainings in the Navajo Nation's Monument Valley, supported a coalition to unite Tribal Nations and delivered direct services to the Navajo and Ute Nations, including school clothing for kids.

Join the Ride

Riders and supporters are invited to join-whether for one day or the entire month-to learn about the Native culture. The experience will include:



Visiting Indigenous communities and learning from the strength of Indigenous women.

Participating in story-sharing events.

Raising awareness and funds for trafficking survivors. Experiencing the beauty of Native land and life.

The ride will follow a month-long schedule.



7.1: Depart Nogales, Arizona, at 8:00 a.m.

7.6: Stop at the Calgary Stampede, Alberta.

7.7: Ride overnight to Miette Hot Springs Cabins (Banff to Jasper Highway).

7.10: Arrive in Whitehorse, Yukon.

7.14: Stop in Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

7.15: Reach the Arctic Ocean at Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories.

7.18: Riders who joined in the Yukon depart from Whitehorse.

7.24: Ride through Sequoia National Park, California. 7.28: Arrive in Phoenix by noon (end of the ride).

To participate in any portion of the ride, individuals must confirm their interest by June 16, 2025, by contacting Howard at [email protected] .

Riders are responsible for making their own travel and lodging arrangements, as well as covering the costs associated with the ride. Howard and her team will assist with group coordination, hosts and local meetups.

About Esther Howard and Bezyl

Esther Howard is the founder of Bezyl, a mental health technology platform designed to help underserved communities build resilience and mutual support. From her Dene and Gwich'in roots in a family raised in poverty, Howard turned her personal experiences into a mission to empower others to heal. Today, Bezyl is active in First Nations communities across North America and continues to expand in global underserved regions.

About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global non-governmental organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization focuses on education toward prevention, supports law enforcement in rescuing survivors and prosecuting perpetrators, and provides trauma-informed survivor care services. Our Rescue operates in the U.S. and 30+ countries.

SOURCE Our Rescue

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED