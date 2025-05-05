Anderson Roofing & Construction Elevates Roofing Standards In Leander & Cedar Park, TX

LEANDER, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When fierce wind gusts struck a quiet Leander neighborhood last month, flying shingles left homeowners scrambling for dependable repairs. Enter Anderson Roofing & Construction: a family-owned, community-focused contractor that answered the call within hours, delivering top-tier workmanship backed by the industry's strongest lifetime labor warranty.

A Family Tradition of Trust and Excellence

Since opening its doors on Claudia Drive, Anderson Roofing & Construction has prided itself on never cutting corners. Owner Chris Anderson and his team combine decades of hands-on experience with premium materials from Owens Corning, GAF, CertainTeed, AMKO, IKO, Atlas and Malarkey. That commitment to quality-and to honoring every warranty-has earned them five-star reviews across Leander and Cedar Park.

"I cannot say how happy my family and I are with Chris and Anderson Roofing," says one delighted customer. "He replaced missing shingles, sealed exposed vent nails, and conducted a complete roof inspection-all for next to nothing. Anderson Roofing offers quality professional service and a lifetime warranty. We're very satisfied and highly recommend them."

Rapid Response, Flawless Execution

For many local homeowners, the defining moment came when a routine repair request turned into an all-hands-on-deck operation. Russell Maginel reached out for a minor fix following the installation of a tankless water heater. In less than an hour, Chris was on his roof, expertly installing a custom-painted boot to match the existing shingles, sidestepping potential HOA issues and performing a full inspection without pressuring unnecessary upgrades.

"I had called just after lunch, and Chris answered personally," recalls Maginel. "He handled a job some companies wouldn't touch, explained that my ten-year-old roof still had plenty of life, and charged a very reasonable price. Chris has definitely earned my future business."

Comprehensive Roofing Solutions

More than storm repairs, Anderson Roofing & Construction offers a full suite of residential services:



Roof Installations: Complete tear-offs or overlays



Repairs & Maintenance: From minor shingle replacement to leak mitigation



Storm, Hail & Wind Damage: Fast-track insurance claims and repairs

Insurance Claims Assistance: Advocacy throughout the roof insurance process

Operating Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM, the Anderson team remains on call for emergencies and scheduled inspections alike.

Unmatched Warranty & Satisfaction Guarantee

Unlike competitors who rely on manufacturers with spotty warranty records, Anderson Roofing & Construction issues its own labor warranty-for the life of your home. "Your standard is our standard," Chris Anderson affirms. "If anything goes wrong, we'll be there until it's right."

That assurance, coupled with transparent pricing and family-driven customer care, continues to resonate throughout central Texas. Recent data show a 30% increase in referral business year-over-year-a testament to the company's reputation for reliability.

About Anderson Roofing & Construction

Based at 2503 Claudia Dr, Leander, TX 78641, Anderson Roofing & Construction is a full-service residential roofing contractor serving the greater Austin area. As a family-owned and operated business, they prioritize community relationships alongside superior craftsmanship. Learn more at andersonroofingtexas or call (512)-200-7663.

SOURCE Anderson Building & Restoration Inc

