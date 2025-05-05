Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2025, the leverage represented 15.5% of CGI's net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and at April 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at April 30, 2025 was $35.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -12.3% and -2.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2025 were as follows: