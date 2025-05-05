(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 18,241 Ageas shares in the period from 28-04-2025 until 02-05-2025.

(EUR) 28-04-2025 4,620 250,080 54.17 53.85 54.65 29-04-2025 4,566 250,088 54.81 54.60 55.00 30-04-2025 4,542 250,063 55.07 54.85 55.25 01-05-2025 - - - - - 02-05-2025 4,513 250,066 55.41 55.25 55.60 Total 18,241 1,000,297 54.84 53.85 55.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,012,803 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,865,000. This corresponds to 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

