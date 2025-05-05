Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme 


2025-05-05 11:45:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 18,241 Ageas shares in the period from 28-04-2025 until 02-05-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
28-04-2025 4,620 250,080 54.17 53.85 54.65
29-04-2025 4,566 250,088 54.81 54.60 55.00
30-04-2025 4,542 250,063 55.07 54.85 55.25
01-05-2025 - - - - -
02-05-2025 4,513 250,066 55.41 55.25 55.60
Total 18,241 1,000,297 54.84 53.85 55.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,012,803 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,865,000. This corresponds to 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109509310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search