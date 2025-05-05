AMMWEC To Host Capitol Hill Event: Towards A Broader Abraham Accords: Embracing Asia's Potential
AMMWEC and Sharaka Meet Israel's President Herzog During Historic Delegation Trip
Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords CaucusWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) will be hosting an upcoming Capitol Hill event titled "Towards a Broader Abraham Accords: Embracing Asia's Potential," taking place on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST in Room 268 of the Capitol Visitors Center, Washington D.C. The event is co-hosted by the office of Congressman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords Congressional Caucus.
This timely gathering will feature a distinguished panel of voices from across Asia and the Middle East who are advancing dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual understanding across cultural and religious divides. The discussion will center around the expansion of the Abraham Accords in advance of President Trump's upcoming travel to Saudi Arabia. Speakers include:
Anila Ali , President & Founder of AMMWEC
Dan Feferman, Chairman of Sharaka
Elie Pieprz, Director of External Affairs, Yesha Council
Dr. Nir Boms, Research Fellow at the Moshe Dayan Center of Tel Aviv University
Ahmed Quraishi, Pakistani Journalist Covering National Security in the MENA Region
Wajid Ali Syed, Journalist & Filmmaker
Andrew Rozario (Biraj), Bangladeshi Photojournalist
Soraya M. Deen, President of Muslim Women Speakers
Hanifa Girowal, Former Deputy Governor of Kabul for Socio-Economic & Development Affairs
Sheikh Musa Drammeh, Community Organizer and Founder of Muslim Media Corporation
Additional speakers may be announced.
At a moment of increasing polarization and geopolitical uncertainty, this event will explore how partnerships grounded in mutual respect and cultural connectivity can foster a more prosperous and peaceful world. Panelists will address the potential for countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and others to be included in efforts to build on the Abraham Accords.
Media and congressional staff are welcome to attend. For more information or to RSVP, please contact: ...
