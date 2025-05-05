Tuesdays Were The Deadliest Day On Denver Roads In 2024, New Data Shows

Fuller Personal Injury Law Logo

New crash data reveals Tuesdays saw the most collisions in Denver last year, with clear weather and city streets posing the highest risks to drivers.

- John FullerDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A comprehensive analysis by Fuller Personal Injury Law has revealed surprising trends in Denver's 2024 car crash data - most notably, that Tuesdays saw more crashes than any other day of the week, making them the most dangerous day to drive in the city.According to crash data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 15,256 accidents occurred within Denver city limits last year - an average of nearly 42 crashes every day. While most incidents involved only property damage, the consequences were often far more serious: 3,841 crashes caused injuries, affecting over 5,100 people, and 54 crashes were fatal, resulting in 55 lives lost.Crashes Peaked on Tuesdays and in Late SummerThe most dangerous day to be behind the wheel in Denver in 2024 was Tuesday, which saw 2,506 crashes - nearly 800 more than the safest day, Sunday. This midweek spike, combined with high volumes on Thursdays (2,374) and Fridays (2,354), highlights the risk of weekday commuting and business-related driving.In terms of the calendar, August topped the list with 1,450 crashes, followed closely by October (1,430) and September (1,402). These late summer and early fall peaks align with Denver's tourism season, back-to-school traffic, and longer daylight hours that keep people on the road later into the evening.By contrast, December had the fewest crashes (995), possibly due to fewer drivers on the road during winter weather or holiday travel outside the metro area.Most Crashes Happened in“Good” ConditionsPerhaps most surprisingly, clear weather and dry roads were involved in the overwhelming majority of crashes. More than 85% of all crashes happened in clear weather, and over 90% occurred on dry pavement. Despite the common belief that snow, ice, or rain are the most dangerous conditions, the data shows that crashes are far more likely when conditions appear safe.“This data challenges the assumption that bad weather is the biggest danger,” said John Fuller, founder of Fuller Personal Injury Law.“In reality, it's the routine, everyday drives - often in perfect conditions - where people let their guard down.”City Streets Carry the Highest RiskContrary to what some might believe, city streets - not highways - are where most crashes happen. In 2024, 61.1% of Denver crashes occurred on local streets, compared to 21% on state highways and 17.4% on interstates. With frequent intersections, crosswalks, and sudden stops, urban roads present a dense and unpredictable driving environment.Additionally, the report found that rear-end and left-turn crashes were among the most common collision types, indicating the ongoing risks of heavy traffic flow, distraction, and aggressive maneuvers at intersections.Distraction and Inattention Still Major ContributorsHuman error remained the leading cause of crashes. After cases marked with "no apparent contributing factor," the most common behaviors reported were:“Looked but did not see” – 1,768 crashes (7.3%)Distraction (interior and exterior) – 1,410 crashes (5.9%)Aggressive driving – 1,037 crashes (4.3%)Driver inexperience or unfamiliarity with the area – 801 crashes combinedThese patterns suggest a need for greater public awareness around focus and patience behind the wheel - especially on familiar routes where drivers may be overly relaxed or distracted by routine.A Legal and Safety Reminder for Denver DriversIn the aftermath of a crash, it's crucial for drivers to know their rights under Colorado's modified comparative negligence laws. If you're found to be less than 50% at fault for a crash, you may still recover damages - but your compensation will be reduced based on your percentage of fault. That's why it's so important to document the scene thoroughly, seek prompt medical attention, and avoid settling with insurers before understanding your options.“This report isn't just about numbers - it's about making Denver's roads safer and helping victims recover what they deserve,” said Fuller.“The more we understand where and why these crashes are happening, the more we can do to prevent them.”Read the Full StudyThe complete analysis includes breakdowns by time of day, lighting conditions, vehicle types, and other contributing factors that can help drivers understand the full scope of crash risks in Denver.

John Fuller

Fuller Personal Injury Law

+1 303-808-9912

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Fuller Law is a Small Firm That Truly Cares About Your Injury Case

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.