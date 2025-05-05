Telescope Appoints Former GV Partner John Lyman To Launch Early-Stage Investing

Lyman to lead venture investing, including four portfolio companies supporting everyday Americans.

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telescope today announced the appointment of John Lyman as a Managing Partner, focused on venture investing. A seasoned investor and board member with a track record of championing innovation, Lyman was most recently a partner at Google Ventures (now GV), the venture capital investment arm of Alphabet Inc.

Telescope's venture investing will back early-stage emerging technology companies to make people visibly more secure and prosperous. Telescope's early investment portfolio, developed with Lyman, includes companies such as Reticular, Sunset, Revise Robotics, and CopyCat, which leverage AI and other emerging technologies to improve drug discovery, support families and small businesses, and use robotics and AI to modernize supply chains.

"I'm thrilled to join Telescope and to support founders who are taking advantage of significant platform shifts to build new companies," said John Lyman, Managing Partner at Telescope. "These companies use AI, but go far beyond that. Built correctly, they will scale profitably while also making the world more prosperous and secure – and we can help."

Lyman brings sixteen years of experience at Google, where he helped launch early-stage products and supported high-growth startups. During his seven years as a partner at GV, he led investments in companies including StockX, Toast, Podium, Tend, Gametime, Andela, and Flock Freight. Prior to GV, he led Google's global partnerships with leading startup accelerators such as Y Combinator and Techstars, managed business development and marketing teams, and played a key role in launching Google, the company's philanthropic initiative.

Lyman began his career in public policy, working at the Clinton Global Initiative and the Center for American Progress. He holds degrees from Georgetown University and UC Berkeley, and currently serves on the board of the Oakland Fund for Public Innovation.

"As technological innovation accelerates, it's more important than ever to ensure that startups increasing security and prosperity have the support they need to grow and scale," said Eric Braverman, Chair and CEO of Telescope. "John's combination of investing experience, deep networks, and commitment to meaningful innovation makes him the ideal leader for this initiative. We're excited to back founders who are putting powerful tools like AI to work in ways that align with our mission."

About Telescope

Telescope builds and backs products to ensure that emerging technology makes us all more secure and prosperous. We connect and develop extraordinary people, create solutions, and invest flexible capital to ensure that technology serves everyone.

