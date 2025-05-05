Legacy Roofing Company Raises The Bar For Midwest Roofing Excellence

PLEASANT HILL, Mo., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Roofing Company, a family-owned Midwest roofing specialist with more than 30 years of combined experience operating under Summit Roofing, continues to set the standard for integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction. From small leak repairs to full roof replacements on residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Legacy Roofing delivers first-class service, competitive pricing, and a commitment to using the very best materials available.

Trusted Expertise You Can Count On

Legacy Roofing's reputation is built on reliability and hands-on expertise. When Pleasant Hill homeowner Kim Locklear discovered a persistent leak, she turned to Legacy Roofing and was impressed by the prompt, professional response:

"Aaron arrived on time, diagnosed and fixed the leak within days, and even identified other potential issues. He walked me through every step, shared photos of the repairs, and explained exactly what was done. I only wish I'd used Legacy Roofing when I replaced my roof a few years ago!"

That dedication to clear communication and meticulous workmanship is echoed by Clint Clubb, who entrusted Legacy Roofing with a full roof replacement after storm damage compromised his home's old roof:

"Rather than sending a commissioned salesperson, Legacy sent Aaron-an experienced roofer who understood every aspect of the project. From quote to completion in just one week, they guided me through the entire process without any hard sell. The crew worked efficiently, caused minimal disruption, and even provided aerial drone photos documenting each stage. The final roof exceeded my expectations at no extra cost."

Comprehensive Roofing Solutions, Competitive Value

Legacy Roofing offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet every customer's needs and budget:



Roof Repairs: Swift leak detection and targeted repairs to extend the life of your existing roof.



Full Replacements: Expert installation of composition shingles, stone-coated steel, designer and 3-tab shingles, tile, and slate.



Specialty Products: Lifetime roof systems, eco-friendly green roofing options, and specialty coatings for enhanced durability and energy efficiency.

Commercial & Industrial: Customized roofing solutions for warehouses, offices, and multi-unit buildings.

Backed by a lifetime materials warranty and stringent quality standards, Legacy Roofing sources products from leading manufacturers to ensure long-lasting performance. Whether you're protecting your family home or safeguarding a commercial investment, you can trust Legacy Roofing to deliver superior craftsmanship and transparent pricing.

Community-Focused, Customer-First

As a locally owned business rooted in Pleasant Hill, Legacy Roofing takes pride in supporting the communities it serves. The team's customer-first philosophy means every estimate is free, every job site is left cleaner than it was found, and every homeowner is treated with respect and courtesy. From the initial inspection through final cleanup, Legacy Roofing's goal is to make the roofing process as smooth, and as stress-free as possible.

Office Hours & Service Area

Legacy Roofing Company is centrally located at 21723 MO Hwy 7 in Pleasant Hill, MO. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Serving Pleasant Hill and the greater Midwest region, Legacy Roofing is just a phone call away for prompt service and professional advice.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection and no-obligation quote, call Legacy Roofing Company at (816) 441-4107 or visit the website to gain more information .

