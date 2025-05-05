Anne Marie Otáñez Selected To Present At The CPD Expo 2025 In London, Showcasing Her CPD-Accredited Leadership Program

Anne Marie Otáñez to showcase her CPD-accredited leadership program at The CPD Expo 2025, advancing inclusive executive training.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally recognized executive coach and Chief of Staff expert Anne Marie Otáñez has been selected as one of only 100 exhibitors for The CPD Expo 2025, taking place November 12–13, 2025, at Excel London. Her acclaimed leadership development program-now officially CPD-accredited-will be featured at this premier professional learning event, marking a major milestone in her mission to elevate inclusive, strategic leadership on a global stage.

The CPD (Continuing Professional Development) accreditation signifies that Otáñez's program meets rigorous standards in structure, relevance, and measurable impact-qualities essential for professionals and organizations committed to growth, certification, and sustained excellence.

“I'm deeply honored to be selected as one of only 100 exhibitors at The CPD Expo in London,” says Otáñez.“It's a privilege to share my work on such a global stage and connect with leaders across the pond who are just as passionate about growth, impact, and building a future rooted in purpose and possibility.”

Accredited Excellence: Why This Matters

Anne Marie's program stands out in a crowded development space for one key reason-it delivers both executive-level depth and certified credibility. In industries like finance, healthcare, education, and law where ongoing training is tied to licensure or promotion, CPD accreditation offers peace of mind and proof of quality.

More than just a course, Otáñez's training empowers current and aspiring Chiefs of Staff, senior professionals, and cross-functional leaders to:

- Navigate executive communication and alignment

- Build cultures of trust and team cohesion

- Influence with clarity and integrity

- Design scalable systems that don't lose soul



Her coaching style is rooted in real-world experience and cultural fluency-from Microsoft boardrooms to mentoring rising leaders in underrepresented communities. She blends strategy with heart, offering a uniquely grounded and powerful approach to modern leadership.

A New Era of Leadership Training

With over 20 years of experience at companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Disney, Anne Marie Otáñez is no stranger to complexity or influence. But it's her role as a Black Haitian American, daughter of immigrants, and purpose-driven strategist that makes her work resonate so deeply. She doesn't just teach frameworks-she challenges systems, invites authenticity, and unlocks the kind of transformation that endures.

Through her organization Own Your Power with Anne Marie and her Chief of Staff Academy , she has created a global learning ecosystem that centers humanity, purpose, and performance-now officially endorsed by one of the world's leading professional development authorities.

An Invitation to Grow with Purpose

The CPD Expo is where top trainers, thought leaders, and corporate innovators meet to shape the future of professional learning. Anne Marie's participation offers a front-row opportunity to connect with one of the most authentic and insightful voices in leadership today.

Whether you're an individual professional seeking accredited training, or an organization investing in your team's development, her showcase at the Expo will offer tools, conversations, and access to leadership development that is trusted, transformative, and timely.

About Anne Marie Otáñez

Anne Marie Otáñez is an executive coach, author, and Microsoft Chief of Staff. She is the founder of Own Your Power with Anne Marie and creator of the Chief of Staff Academy-a leadership platform serving professionals who navigate behind-the-scenes influence and front-line change. Her book, The Chief of Staff: An Insider's Guide to Becoming a Strategic Partner in the Executive Suite, is widely recognized as a must-read for emerging leaders.

