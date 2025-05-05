Stopocd Launches Groundbreaking Online OCD Treatment Program

StopOCD logo

CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Millions of people with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) struggle to find specialized help-often facing barriers like high costs, limited availability, or long wait times. StopOCD was created to address this gap through a revolutionary online OCD treatment program that expands access to expert care using technology-making treatment more timely, affordable, and effective.

“We've built StopOCD to meet people where they are-online, on their terms. By removing barriers like waitlists and high costs, we're making it easier for individuals with OCD to access high-quality, specialized care that actually works,” said Meryl Da Costa-Rohland, Community Officer at StopOCD.

Online therapy for OCD with StopOCD combines structured, evidence-based treatment with flexible, therapist-guided care-designed specifically for those struggling with OCD.

What Makes StopOCD Different

-Technology-Enabled Efficiency: Our platform allows therapists to support a substantially higher caseload than traditional in-office models-without compromising on care quality.

-Evidence-Based Approach: The program is built around ERP (Exposure and Response Prevention), the gold-standard OCD treatment, enhanced with digital tools that guide progress and build new skills.

-Faster Access, Personalized Support: Clients can begin treatment quickly and stay connected to their therapist through secure messaging and voice notes, creating a more responsive, flexible care experience.

-Affordable OCD Treatment at StopOCD: Clients receive expert care at a fraction of the cost of in-person therapy, making high-quality treatment financially accessible.

What Clients Are Saying:

“It's a perfect program with great tools and support from therapist. Can't find a better price for the quality and effectiveness anywhere else.”

“I really enjoyed my experience with everyone I interacted with, the program itself, and I learned a lot! Special thanks to Daiana! She was lovely, optimistic, kind, responded quickly, and very knowledgeable! Thank you!!! It is a great program and I didn't feel alone even though it was virtual/via chat!!”

With mental health services stretched thin, StopOCD is changing how OCD is treated-offering high-quality, therapist-guided care through its accessible online OCD treatment program.

