Maverick Behavioral Health Opens New Outpatient Rehab For Alcohol And Drug Abuse In Texas

Euless, Texas – Maverick Behavioral Health is thrilled to announce the opening of its new outpatient rehab for alcohol and drug abuse in Dallas, Texas. With bold, individualized, and compassionate care by a team of addiction specialists, the new facility empowers individuals to take control of their recovery, break free from limitations, and build a strong foundation for lifelong success.

The center chose the name“Maverick” due to its steadfast commitment to independence, fearlessness, and willingness to challenge the status quo to provide the best treatment possible. Maverick Behavioral Health helps patients embrace a new, healthier future by delivering personalized care that enables individuals to receive a tailored recovery program that meets their specific addiction needs and sobriety goals.

“You deserve the best - and that's exactly what we deliver. Our team has years of experience treating all kinds of addictions. Whether you've been struggling with heroin, alcohol, prescription pills, or anything else, we have the expertise to help you heal,” said a spokesperson for Maverick Behavioral Health.“We also personally invest ourselves in helping you succeed. Love is at the heart of everything we do, and that's something patients consistently notice during their time with us.”

Along with the facility's outpatient rehab program, Maverick Behavioral Health additionally offers:

Outpatient Support : This specialist form of care helps individuals transition their recovery back into the real world. It often includes 1-on-1 therapy sessions and group meetings to decrease the chances of relapse.

Dual Diagnosis : Created for people who struggle with addiction and mental health, dual diagnosis can help patients understand how their substance abuse and mental health can contribute to one another and offer a personalized care plan that addresses both at the same time.

MAT Program : Maverick Behavioral Health may prescribe medication to patients as part of their rehab journey. This can help to lessen withdrawal symptoms and improve cravings. The rehab center's MAT program in Dallas also includes 1-on-1 therapy and group meetings, among other recovery services.

The facility boasts modern, private facilities that offer a quiet, safe space for patients to feel comfortable and at ease as they work through their recovery. Maverick Behavioral Health also accepts most PPO insurances and has connections with a variety of treatment centers to help individuals find the best program suited to their unique needs.

Maverick Behavioral Health invites individuals interested in receiving targeted support that can immediately start to improve their lives to call its expert team at (888) 385-2051 today.

About Maverick Behavioral Health

Maverick Behavioral Health is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center dedicated to transforming lives through bold, individualized, and compassionate care. With a skilled team of addiction specialists committed to providing personalized treatment plans and compassionate support, Maverick Behavioral Health empowers clients to take control of their recovery, break free from limitations, and build a strong foundation for lifelong success.

More Information

To learn more about Maverick Behavioral Health and the opening of its new outpatient rehab for alcohol and drug abuse in Dallas, Texas, please visit the website at .

Source:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.