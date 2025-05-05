VISIT MESA LAUNCHES ACCESSIBILITY TRAVEL GUIDE, REINFORCING COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVE TRAVEL

Visit Mesa's mission is to promote the value and vitality of Mesa, Arizona's visitor economy to create a better community for all. (PRNewsfoto/VISIT MESA)

MESA, Ariz., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Mesa, the destination marketing organization for Mesa, Arizona, is proud to announce the launch of its new digital Accessibility Travel Guide , a comprehensive resource designed to make planning accessible and inclusive trips to Mesa easier than ever. As the first Autism Certified City in the world, this guide supports Mesa's dedication to welcoming all visitors.

This launch coincides with Autism Acceptance Month, held annually in April, as a nationwide effort to raise awareness and promote inclusion. The user-friendly guide, available on Visit Mesa's website , provides valuable information and authentic insights on accessible attractions, accommodations and sensory-friendly experiences for visitors and residents alike.

Featuring firsthand content from autistic individuals and their families, the guide highlights Mesa's Certified Autism Centers and details various programs and technologies designed to remove barriers for individuals with disabilities. These include Mesa's destination verification as a Wheel the World city, along with tools such as Aira, Threshold 360 and the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, showcasing the community's commitment to serving those with diverse needs.

"This Accessibility Travel Guide demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that everyone can experience Mesa," said Marc Garcia, President and CEO of Visit Mesa. "We are incredibly proud of our designation as the world's first Autism Certified City and are on a mission to become one of the most accessible cities in the nation. This collaborative spirit with our local partners is key to making Mesa truly welcoming for all."

Visit Mesa is the official destination marketing organization responsible for positioning and promoting Mesa, Arizona, as a top destination for leisure and business travel. Learn more about Visit Mesa and its mission to promote the value and vitality of Mesa's visitor economy to create a better community at VisitMesa .

