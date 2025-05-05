Catch León Krauze Back On The Airwaves With En Boca De León On Revolver Podcasts

Award-winning journalist brings sharp insights and signature style to one of Spanish radio's most beloved shows

DALLAS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the premier multicultural audio network, is thrilled to announce the return of En Boca de León, hosted by renowned journalist, author, and academic León Krauze. Known for his unparalleled sensitivity and sharp commentary, Krauze delivers the day's most important news and stories with a unique voice that has captivated Spanish-speaking audiences across the U.S. and Mexico.

En Boca de León is a Spanish-language news commentary and politics podcast that offers a thoughtful yet entertaining take on the issues shaping our lives and communities. Krauze's mission is to inform and engage listeners with serious dialogue, all while keeping a good sense of humor and perspective.

"My sole mission has always been to listen, inform and empower our community," Krauze said of his return to the airwaves. " 'En Boca de León' will share the days' most relevant news and explain concretely why something that happens is important and relevant in the lives of our audience. We are all facing challenging times. I want to be there for the community, every day, every morning."

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Krauze has anchored top newscasts for Foro TV and Univision. For eleven years, Krauze anchored the top-rated local newscast in the country at Univision's KMEX in Los Angeles, where he became a followed and beloved figure in the Latino community. In 2018, Krauze became the first journalist living abroad to moderate a Mexican presidential debate. He has prestigious accolades including ten Emmy Awards and the Edward R. Murrow Award. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, El Universal, The New Yorker, and many other leading publications.

Listeners can expect a fresh, in-depth perspective on both domestic and international affairs, along with compelling interviews and thoughtful analysis through the empathetic and warm approach that reflects Krauze's deep understanding of the Latino experience on both sides of the border.

"León Krauze is a rare talent - a journalist who not only informs but connects deeply with his audience," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "We are honored to welcome León back to the reVolver family, where his voice and vision will continue to elevate the conversation for the Spanish-speaking community."

En Boca de León is now available on reVolver Podcasts across all major streaming platforms.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

