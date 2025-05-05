Boulder Housing Partners To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Rally Flats May 8

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recently constructed community begins a new chapter for affordable housing in central Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Housing Partners today announced the grand opening of Rally Flats , a new affordable housing community at 2727 29th St. in the heart of Boulder. Taking place on Thursday, May 8, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., the celebration will include property tours, remarks from project partners and an opportunity to meet the teams behind the development.

The opening of Rally Flats marks a significant milestone in the city of Boulder's efforts to expand access to high-quality, deeply affordable housing. With 100 permanently affordable apartment homes - ranging from studios to two-bedroom layouts - Rally Flats offers residents affordability and long-term housing stability.

“It's a testament to what's possible through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to equity, sustainability and opportunity,” said Jeremy Durham, executive director of Boulder Housing Partners.“This beautiful, transit-rich development provides 100 deeply affordable homes that will remain accessible for generations. We look forward to welcoming individuals and families who've long contributed to this community but haven't always had a foothold in its housing market to Rally Flats.”

Project highlights include:



100 permanently affordable apartment homes - including 24 studios, 62 one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units with rents ranging from $930 to $1,794.

10 units reserved for unhoused people - including apartments for individuals and families exiting or at risk of homelessness. The reserved units include vouchers that allow for further reduced rent plus services to support the transition to stable housing.

Transit-oriented location - situated within walking distance of bus routes, retail, parks and schools.

Sustainability-focused design - including an all-electric energy system, 135 kilowatts of solar power and compliance with Boulder's advanced energy code. Multiple resident amenities - in-unit washer/dryers, balconies (many with Flatirons views), air conditioning, ceiling fans, EcoPasses, City of Boulder recreation center passes, free Wi-Fi and complimentary electric vehicle charging.

Built on the former site of RallySport Health and Fitness Club, the new development honors this Boulder icon by name while exemplifying beautiful infill development designed to reduce environmental impact and supporting economic stability for future residents.

BHP invites community members, local leaders, housing advocates and partners to attend the grand opening celebration and help usher in this next chapter for housing in Boulder.

For more information about how BHP fosters thriving and sustainable Boulder communities, visit boulderhousing.org .





About Boulder Housing Partners:

Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) strives to make living in Boulder welcoming and affordable for people from a diverse range of backgrounds, regardless of income. As the housing authority for the city of Boulder for over 55 years, BHP builds, owns and manages quality affordable homes for low- and moderate-income residents while fostering thriving and sustainable communities. BHP is one of a select group of housing authorities in the U.S. participating in the prestigious Moving to Work program and has earned national recognition for its innovative and sustainable developments.

