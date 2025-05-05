Virtune Announces Change Of Index Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 5 May 2025 - Virtune announces that as of May 12, 2025, the index provider for Virtune's existing index ETPs will change to MarketVector Indexes(“MarketVector”). In addition, reference prices from MarketVector will be used for Virtune's other ETPs.

Notice of changed service provider within Virtune's ETP program

Virtune announces a change of index administrator, index calculation agent, and reference price provider to MarketVector for all of Virtune's ETPs, which will be reflected in the updated final terms, available as of May 12, 2025.

Please note that this change does not affect investors or the trading of Virtune's ETPs and no action is required from investors.

Change:

New index administrator, index calculation agent and reference price provider: MarketVector Indexes GmbH

Address: Voltastrasse 1, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Index change as of May 12, 2025, with MarketVector as new index administrator and index calculation agent:

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK (ISIN: SE0020052207): Change to Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index produced by MarketVector

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR (ISIN: SE0020052215): Change to Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index produced by MarketVector

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0023260716): Change to Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index produced by MarketVector

The methodology for the above indexes and their respective components will remain essentially unchanged from the previous indexes and therefore have no impact on investors in these ETPs. Virtune will remain the index sponsor for the above indexes.

Change of reference prices as of May 12, 2025, with MarketVector as new reference price provider:

The following ETPs will use reference prices from MarketVector to calculate the daily Net Asset Value. This change has no impact on investors in these ETPs:

● Virtune Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: SE0020845709)

● Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (ISIN: SE0020541639)

● Virtune Staked Solana (ISIN: SE0021309754)

● Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP (ISIN: SE0021148129)

● Virtune XRP ETP (ISIN: SE0021486156)

● Virtune Avalanche ETP (ISIN: SE0022050092)

● Virtune Chainlink ETP (ISIN: SE0021149259)

● Virtune Arbitrum ETP (ISIN: SE0021310133)

● Virtune Staked Polygon ETP (ISIN: SE0021630217)

● Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (ISIN: SE0021630449)

● Virtune Litecoin ETP (ISIN: SE0023951082)

Press contact

Christopher Kock, VD Virtune AB (Publ)

+46 70 073 45 64

About Virtune

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

About MarketVector

MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) is a regulated benchmark administrator in Europe, registered in Germany and approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory

Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the names MarketVectorTM, MVIS®️ and BlueStar®️. With a mission to drive innovation in indexing globally, MarketVector is especially known for its broad range of thematic indexes, long-standing expertise in real asset-linked equity indexes, and its pioneering family of digital asset indexes. MarketVector proudly partners with more than 25 issuers of exchange-traded products (ETPs) and index fund managers across global markets, with approximately USD 50 billion in assets under management.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .

