Liveone (NASDAQ: LVO) And Elevate Partner To Launch Reality Games On Youtube, Anticipating 1 Billion Impressions

Featured Talent:

- Kordell Beckham

- Chloe Veitch

- Chase Demoor

- Louis Russell

- Katherine LaPrell

- Hannah Stocking (Host)

- Adam Waheed (Host)

LiveOne's expands subsidiary PPVOne after streaming:

- 250+ livestreams to 200 + countries

- 5 billion+ engagements

- $30 million+ in revenue

- $5 million+ in EBITDA

PPVOne's notable livestreams and events include:

- Festivals: Rock in Rio, EDC, Outside Lands, Jazz Montreal

- Events: Social Gloves, Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, Ballerfest

- Talent: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Drake

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it will live stream the first annual Reality Games in partnership with Elevate Agency. The Reality Games is an Olympic-style competition that will bring together stars from top reality shows from each major network to face off in thrilling events. The event will also include musical performances from A-list talent.

The in-person event will take place in the second half of 2025 and will be live streamed via LiveOne. Follow @LiveOne on social platforms for schedule, lineup and ticket announcements.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind.

