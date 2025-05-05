Ready Meals Market Size To Hit USD 350.35 Billion By 2034, Driven By Convenience, Urbanization, And Evolving Consumer Preferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards FnB, the global ready meals market size is predicted to increase from USD 190.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 350.35 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready meals market size was calculated at USD 177.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 190.09 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 350.35 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.03% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The growth of the ready meals market is driven by the rising need for convenient, time-saving food options, particularly among city dwellers with busy lifestyles. Increased disposable incomes, swift urban growth, and a heightened preference for packaged foods that offer extended shelf life also play a pivotal role. Furthermore, advancements in flavor, health-oriented formulations, and online food delivery services boost market growth. Explore All the Details in Our Solutions – Download the Brochure Now: Ready Meals Market Overview: The ready meals sector pertains to the industry dedicated to pre-prepared food items that need little to no additional preparation before being eaten. These meals are generally available in forms such as frozen, chilled, canned, or shelf-stable packaging. They serve consumers seeking ease, time savings, and consistent quality, particularly in bustling urban environments. The sector features a wide array of options, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, organic, and meal selections that cater to specific dietary needs such as low-calorie or gluten-free choices. The drive for demand is significantly influenced by rising urbanization, dual-income households, and changing lifestyles. Key Highlights:

By region, North America led the ready meals market in 2024, driven by changing consumer taste preferences.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, supported by rising urbanization and an expanding working-class population.

By product, frozen meals dominated in 2024 due to their convenience, freshness, and easy availability.

By product, shelf-stable meals are expected to grow the fastest, owing to their extended shelf life.

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets led in 2024, benefiting from favorable payment terms.

By distribution channel, online retail is anticipated to grow the fastest due to increasing customer convenience and sales potential.

By meal type, non-vegetarian meals held the largest market share in 2024. By meal type, vegan meals are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Latest Product Innovations by the Top Companies

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Model Name of the Brand Usage 1.

Nestlé S.A.

Stouffer's Mac & Cheese Stouffer's Frozen ready meal for home and convenience consumption Maggi Hot Heads Instant Pasta Maggi Instant pasta for quick preparation at home or office 2.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Healthy Choice Frozen ready meals for health-conscious consumers Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie Marie Callender's Frozen comfort meal for family and individual consumption 3.

Nomad Foods Limited

Birds Eye Steamfresh Meals

Birds Eye

Steam-in-bag meals for busy individuals and families Findus Lasagna Bolognese

Findus

Frozen Italian-style ready meal

Additionally, manufacturers are innovating with a variety of international cuisines, clean-label ingredients, and sustainable packaging to attract health-conscious and environmentally aware customers. The growth of online retail avenues has further enhanced the availability and accessibility of these meals. In summary, the ready meals market is influenced by a combination of convenience, diverse taste options, health trends, and changing food consumption patterns across different demographic groups.

Major Key Trends in Ready Meals Market:



Health-Conscious Formulations: An increase in consumer interest for healthier ready meal options is fostering innovation in low-calorie, organic, plant-based, and preservative-free products, in line with the growing global emphasis on health and clean-label preferences.

Premium Offerings and International Flavors: Consumers are on the lookout for gourmet-style ready meals and global cuisines, prompting brands to roll out a variety of high-quality options that mimic dining experiences in restaurants and cater to adventurous tastes. Innovations in Sustainable Packaging: Concerns about the environment are motivating companies to embrace eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable packaging solutions, which align with sustainability objectives and resonate with eco-conscious consumers.



Limitations & Challenges in Ready Meals Market:



Perception of Unhealthiness: Despite progress made, a considerable number of consumers still view ready meals as unhealthy because of additives, high sodium content, and preservatives, which limits their acceptance among health-conscious groups.

Cold Chain and Storage Challenges: The requirement for temperature-sensitive logistics and storage raises operational expenses and restricts accessibility in areas without robust cold chain facilities, particularly for frozen and chilled ready meal options. High Levels of Market Competition: The sector faces fierce competition from both international brands and local entities, making it challenging to differentiate products and increasing pressure on profit margins through price competition and aggressive marketing tactics.



Opportunity in Ready Meals Market

The ready meals sector possesses considerable growth potential driven by the escalating demand for convenient food options among busy urban consumers. As lifestyles evolve to become more fast-paced, the attraction of time-saving meal alternatives continues to rise. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer delivery services represents a valuable sales channel, especially for premium and customized meal solutions.

Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, and the Middle East offer untapped prospects due to urban growth, rising disposable incomes, and shifting dietary preferences. Additionally, the increasing interest in plant-based and health-oriented ready meals provides opportunities for innovation, allowing brands to meet changing consumer expectations and dietary requirements.

In April 2024 , Newman's Own, Inc., an American company known for its range of food and beverage products, broadened its lineup by introducing new frozen pizzas. The newly launched thick crust frozen Sourdough Pizzas are crafted from premium ingredients and come in flavors such as Uncured Pepperoni & Ricotta, Meatball, and Five Cheese.



Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: ...

Ready Meals Market Regional Analysis:

North America: Leader in Ready Meals Market

North America dominated the ready meals market with the largest market share due to strong consumer interest in convenient and time-efficient food products throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. The region's fast-paced lifestyle, combined with high disposable incomes, creates a thriving market for frozen, chilled, and shelf-stable meals. Major companies in the area continue to innovate with healthier, organic, and premium offerings that meet changing dietary preferences.

Top North American Countries for Ready Meals Production



United States: The U.S. is at the forefront of the North American ready meals market due to significant urban development, dual-income households, and a high demand for frozen and microwaveable dinners driven by convenience and changing dietary patterns. Canada: The ready meals sector in Canada flourishes with an increasing appetite for healthier, organic, and ethnic food choices. A rising immigrant population and busy lifestyles significantly contribute to the higher consumption of pre-packaged meal options.

Moreover, extensive availability through supermarkets, online platforms, and food delivery services enhances accessibility and consumer reach. The region's strong cold-chain logistics and advanced food processing technologies further solidify its dominant position in the global market.

In June 2023 , Unilever, a British multinational consumer goods corporation, announced its acquisition of Yasso, a premium frozen Greek yogurt brand in North America, to enhance its yogurt portfolio.



Asia Pacific's Significant growth in Ready Meals

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the ready meals market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, spurred by rapid urban development, increasing middle-class incomes, and heightened awareness of convenient food options. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing a rise in demand for pre-cooked meals that appeal to busy, on-the-go consumers. The growth of modern retail channels, greater online shopping penetration, and evolving food consumption habits further support this expansion.

Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in Asia Pacific:



Rapid urbanization and the trend towards nuclear families and dual-income households have significantly boosted the need for quick and convenient meal solutions across the Asia Pacific, especially in highly populated urban areas.

The growing middle-class population, coupled with enhanced spending power, is driving the demand for ready meals, particularly premium, healthy, and international cuisines that align with aspirational and efficient consumption patterns. Expanding modern retail structures and the rise of e-commerce are improving product accessibility, allowing consumers to conveniently explore a wider variety of ready meal options through both digital and physical channels.



In addition, the increasing influence of Western lifestyles and the attraction of varied meal choices among younger consumers are propelling the market's growth. As food safety and quality standards enhance, ready meals are becoming increasingly accepted.

In December 2024 , Nestlé India broadened its Maggi brand by launching ready-to-eat Poha and Upma, responding to the increased demand for convenient breakfast items. These new offerings are aimed at competing with local brands such as MTR Foods and iD Fresh Food, demonstrating Nestlé's strategy to expand its range in the Indian ready meals market.



Book a Meeting with Towards FnB and Boost Your Food and Beverage Business:

Ready Meals Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 CAGR 7.03 % Market Size in 2024 USD 177.60 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 190.09 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 350.35 Billion Dominated Region North America

Ready Meals Market Segment Analysis

Product Analysis

The frozen meal segment dominated the market with the largest market share, attributed to its long shelf life, ease of preparation, and diverse selection of options. Frozen meals strongly resonate with consumers who have hectic lifestyles, providing both convenience and flavor without sacrificing nutritional quality. Ongoing advancements in freezing technology and the introduction of premium products, including ethnic and gourmet selections, have significantly enhanced the global appeal of frozen ready meals.

The shelf-stable meals segment is the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for non-refrigerated products. These offerings are particularly attractive for on-the-go consumption, emergency supplies, and areas lacking robust cold-chain systems. Innovations in packaging, enhanced flavor profiles, and health-oriented formulations are contributing to the rising popularity of shelf-stable meals among consumers looking for convenient and portable meal options with prolonged shelf life.

Meal Type Analysis

The non-vegetarian segment dominated the market with the largest market share, driven by high consumer demand for protein-rich, meat-centered meal options. Items such as chicken curries, meat pastas, and seafood dishes remain popular throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The availability of international cuisines, advancements in processing techniques, and a broad array of products in both frozen and shelf-stable categories have played a significant role in maintaining the non-vegetarian ready meal segment's dominance.

The vegan segment is the fastest growing segment with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by rising health consciousness, environmental issues, and the uptake of plant-based diets. Consumers are increasingly searching for clean-label, meat-free alternatives presented in convenient meal formats. Innovations in vegan proteins, enhanced taste experiences, and the introduction of global cuisines have increased the attractiveness of vegan ready meals, particularly among millennials and flexitarians aiming to minimize their intake of animal products.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share, owing to their extensive reach, variety of products, and consumer trust. These retail establishments provide visibility, immediate access, and promotional pricing that incentivize bulk purchases. The existence of dedicated chilled and frozen food sections, along with strong alliances with brands, has positioned supermarkets and hypermarkets as the preferred choice for shoppers in search of quick, pre-packaged meal solutions.

The online segment is the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by the increasing penetration of e-commerce , digital convenience, and home delivery services. Consumers are showing a preference for online platforms to access a wider range of brands, exclusive discounts, and subscription options. The trend of ordering groceries and meals through mobile applications, particularly in the post-pandemic era, has expedited this transformation. Enhanced cold-chain logistics and quicker delivery systems are further supporting growth in this segment.

Browse More Research Reports:



The global microbreweries market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with projections indicating significant revenue increases during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global high fiber food market is positioned for rapid expansion, with projected revenue increases over the next decade, spurred by the widespread efforts by key players across the globe.

The global smart wine cellar market size is expected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2025 to USD 3.77 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.60% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global food packaging market size is projected to expand from USD 424.34 billion in 2025 to USD 716.91 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global organic snacks market size is expected to grow from USD 14.77 billion in 2025 to USD 31.03 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.60% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global food packaging equipment market size is valued at USD 22.58 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to surpass USD 36.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Ready Meals Market Top Companies



Nestlé

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Dr. Oetker

Nomad Foods

Green Mill Foods

Unilever 2 Sisters Food Group

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Ready Meals Market:



In April 2023 , Nestle, a Swiss multinational food and drink processing company, announced the establishment of a joint venture for frozen pizza with PAI in Europe, contending in this competitive sector. In August 2024 , Mars Food & Nutrition, a division of the global food corporation Mars Incorporated, broadened its range of ready-to-eat meals by introducing Ben's Original Street Food in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Ben's Original Lunch Bowls and Favourites in the U.K.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product



Frozen meal

Chilled meal

Canned meal Shelf-stable meal

By Meal Type



Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian Vegan



By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here:

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: ...

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It's your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry:

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we'll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: