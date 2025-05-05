Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli Visits Vaseful In Princeton To Support Employment For People With Disabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Vaseful is a full-service florist and social enterprise operated by Community Options, a national nonprofit supporting over 6,700 individuals across 12 states, including more than 1,200 in New Jersey. Employees with and without disabilities work together in floral design, customer service, and retail operations, helping individuals with disabilities build valuable skills and confidence.

"This was a great experience and I was honored to speak with the staff behind these beautiful floral arrangements," said Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. "As Governor, I will work in partnership with Community Options to ensure they have the tools they need to continue serving New Jerseyans for years to come."

During the visit, Community Options CEO Robert Stack showcased the shop's impact alongside Terri Devereaux, one of the talented individuals employed through the program. Assemblyman Ciattarelli, who represented Princeton in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2011-2018, toured the store and learned more about how Vaseful embodies Community Options' mission to promote the dignity, independence, and inclusion of people with disabilities.

"I want to thank Assemblyman Ciattarelli for touring Vaseful and seeing firsthand how people with significant disabilities can have meaningful jobs and earn a real paycheck," said Robert Stack, Community Options' President and CEO. "His visit reinforces the importance of investing in organizations that prove people with disabilities are not only capable, but are essential contributors to our communities and local economies."

The visit underscored the importance of competitive employment and the vital role programs like Vaseful play in creating more equitable opportunities for all.

For over 35 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment supports for people with disabilities – serving thousands of people from over 50 offices across 12 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination. For more information please visit our website: and follow us on social media on Facebook, Instagram and X.

