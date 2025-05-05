Historymiami Museum Opens Its Newest Exhibition

Waves of Style HistoryMiami Museum

Waves of Style: Swimwear Through the Decades

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 50-Swimsuit Collection Reflects Fashion Innovation, Textiles, Cultural Shifts, Pop Culture, and the Evolution of Miami's“Sun, Sand and Style” Reputation; Open to Public, May 10

HistoryMiami Museum is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its new exhibition, Waves of Style: Swimwear Through the Decades. This immersive, dynamic experience will allow visitors of all ages to explore the fascinating history and evolution of swimwear, showcasing 50 historic pieces that span over a century of fashion innovation.

The celebration kicks off on May 9 with an Opening Night Celebration and Fundraiser featuring live music and models showcasing vintage swim fashions. Public festivities continue May 10, when the entire community is invited to a Free Family Fun Day and visitors of all ages can enjoy hands-on activities that bring swimwear history to life. The museum is located at 101 W. Flagler in downtown Miami.

Waves of Style dives into the transformative journey of swimwear and various textiles, from the heavy wool suits of the past to today's sleek, modern designs. The exhibition explores how swimwear has reflected and influenced societal changes, celebrating the artistry and creativity behind these iconic garments.

“Miami is the perfect backdrop for this exhibition, where the beach culture is not only a part of our lifestyle but also a key element of our identity,” said Christopher Barfield, HistoryMiami's Director of Exhibitions.“We wanted to highlight the intersection of fashion, culture, and history while allowing visitors to explore how swimwear has evolved over time in a city known for its sun, sand, and style.”

Most swimsuits featured in Waves of Style are drawn from the museum's permanent collection, with additional pieces generously loaned by prominent Miami-based designers, Rene Ruiz, Kené Kaya and Liliana Montoya. Through engaging visuals from HistoryMiami's Special Collections Library and Miami Dade College's Wolfson Archives, guests will enjoy interactive elements, layered storytelling, and artifacts that point to the cultural shifts shaping swimwear fashion throughout the years.

Key Stories Highlighted in Exhibition:

.Learn the story of Jane Fisher, the wife of entrepreneur, Carl G. Fisher, who became a trendsetter in Miami's swimwear scene in the 1910s. Jane found her traditional bathing suit-complete with stockings, cap, and long skirt - too restrictive. She discovered the freedom she sought in one of Miami Beach's earliest form-fitting swimsuits, which will be on display. Though initially shocking, Jane's style quickly gained popularity, and within weeks, women across the beach were emulating her look.

.To promote his real estate development, Fisher – known as Mr. Miami Beach - mailed photos of women in daring bathing suits to investors across the country to promote Miami Beach as a glamorous destination. His famous“Bathing Beauty” parades became a staple of early Miami tourism.

.Men's bathing suits also get the spotlight in Waves of Style. Olympic swimmer and actor best known for his role in Tarzan, popularized topless swimwear for men. Johnny Weissmuller appeared in 12 films between 1932 and 1948, often depicted topless at a time when men were expected to cover their chests.

Waves of Style guests can learn about these stories and more at the exhibition's VIP reception on May 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., in partnership with Ocean Drive Magazine and Bacardi. Guests will enjoy live music, models showcasing vintage swim fashions, and a first look at the exhibition. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the museum's education programs, ensuring that HistoryMiami Museum can continue to inspire and educate future generations. The evening is sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention Visitor's Bureau, with support from the PARAISO Miami Swim Week, Ocean Drive Magazine, and Bacardi.

Opening Weekend Schedule Summary:

.May 7: Press Preview (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

.May 8: Member Preview (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

.May 9: Opening Night Celebration & Fundraiser (Ticketed VIP Event, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

.May 10: Free Family Fun Day – Open to all! Experience the exhibition and enjoy interactive, family-friendly activities. (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Waves of Style will be on view from May 10 through October 5, 2025.

Museum Hours are:

.Monday and Tuesday: Closed

.Wednesday – Saturday: 10am – 5pm

.Sunday: 12pm – 5pm







