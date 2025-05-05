Beverage Brands Are Moving From Flavor To Function And It's Paying Off For Investors

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Millennials and Gen Z are driving a generational shift in what we drink , as they're choosing gut health, brain clarity, and recovery benefits over empty refreshment. They're shifting from regular sugary soft drinks to one of the hottest beverage consumer trends , dubbed functional beverages, in a market expected to reach US$339.6 billion by 2030 , according to Zion Market Research . With that kind of momentum, it's no surprise that more public companies are moving into the space. The demand spans everything from hydration and brain support to clean-label sodas and better-for-you alternatives. Some of the names drawing investor attention right now include Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT ), Unilever plc (NYSE: UL ), Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA ), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH ), and The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO ).

Other projections for the functional beverages market include Mordor Intelligence estimating a 7.49% CAGR through to US$330 billion in 2030 ; and Grand View Research projecting 7.1% CAGR to hit US$353.4 billion in 2030 .

Among the public companies making moves in this space, few are generating as much early retail buzz as Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT ). With a differentiated product, strong patent positioning, and growing distribution, the company is carving out its own niche in the evolving wellness landscape .

Safety Shot is building its brand at the intersection of functional health and innovation. Its flagship product, Sure Shot®, is positioned as the first patented beverage shown in human clinical trials to support a rapid reduction in blood alcohol content (BAC). The formulation also aims to improve post-alcohol recovery, including effects on energy, clarity, and symptoms associated with post-drinking discomfort and next-day sluggishness.

The product's launch has been notable. After a full rebrand and direct-to-consumer debut on Amazon in late 2023, Safety Shot reported multiple sellouts. A follow-up push in early 2024 saw continued demand online, supporting management's thesis that there's growing consumer interest in smarter recovery tools that align with broader wellness trends.

Clinical backing adds credibility. A peer-reviewed human study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Dietary Supplements showed that Sure Shot significantly lowered BAC and breath alcohol levels compared to placebo. The same study documented self-reported improvements in clarity and overall recovery experience.

Distribution has scaled quickly. Sure Shot is now sold online through Amazon and Walmart, with physical retail placements underway at major chains like 7-Eleven , Albertsons , Vons , and GoPuff . The recent rollout of a stick-pack format adds convenience and portability, while also supporting improved margins and impulse-purchase potential.

On the IP side, Safety Shot has secured an additional patent protecting its formulation and functional claims . This strengthens its competitive moat and positions the company more defensively as it expands.

Strategically, the company has set the stage for its next chapter. In Q1 2025, Safety Shot announced a definitive agreement to acquire Yerbaé Brands Corp ., a plant-based energy drink maker with an established retail footprint and roughly $12 million in trailing revenue. Yerbaé's brand is already endorsed by professional athletes and is distributed through major channels, potentially offering SHOT a fast-track entry into adjacent wellness categories.

Looking ahead, management plans to shift its marketing strategy away from early influencer-driven campaigns toward more cost-effective, grassroots retail partnerships and alcohol industry collaborations. The goal is to build organic trial and repeat usage through on-premise presence and product-in-hand experience.

To further increase shareholder value, Safety Shot also announced the spinout of its Caring Brands unit, issuing 2 million shares of the new entity to SHOT shareholders-an offer now extended to later this year, after a recent postponement of the cutoff date.

With patented clinical data, a growing footprint, and a bolt-on acquisition that adds scale, Safety Shot is aiming to become more than a niche product - it's working to stake a lasting claim in the booming functional beverage space.

Unilever plc (NYSE: UL ) is leaning into the growth of functional beverages through its high-performing Liquid I.V. brand, which delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the first quarter of 2025 . The hydration-focused product line continues to expand in digital channels, supported by innovation efforts like its sugar-free variant. Liquid I.V. is a centerpiece of Unilever's Wellbeing portfolio, which now represents 22% of group turnover.

This year, Liquid I.V.® has once again partnered with experiential agency, TRO , to launch a dynamic sampling campaign across key cultural events this summer.

"Partnering with TRO for our 2025 sampling campaign was an easy decision," said Jessica Hume, marketing manager, Unilever . "They understand our brand inside and out, which made last year's UK launch hugely impactful. We can't wait to go even bigger and better this year and help hydrate the nation once again!"

In March, Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA ) launched a new national campaign starring country music artist Jelly Roll, celebrating "realness" with its zero-sugar, naturally sweetened soda. Created by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort , the ad parodies iconic soda commercials while highlighting Zevia's plant-based, non-GMO ingredients. The campaign builds on the brand's recent push to position itself as a fun, anti-artificial alternative in a crowded beverage market.

"Our strategy is to make the Zevia brand as anti-artificial as our products, and stand out by entertaining people while cutting through culture and the clutter of the category," said Kirsten Suarez, Chief Marketing Officer of Zevia . "Jelly Roll was the perfect partner for this idea because not only is he a charming superstar with broad appeal, he is also so genuinely real, and open about his own personal health journey."

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH ) is gaining ground in the competitive energy drink space, thanks to its recent $1.8 billion acquisition of Alani Nu .

" Celsius is at a defining moment in the better-for-you, functional lifestyle products movement and we are thrilled to welcome Alani Nu to the Celsius family," said John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius . "We have deep respect for the strong community of supporters and fans Alani Nu has developed and the authentic brand and partnerships they have formed. Together, we expect to broaden the availability of Alani Nu's functional products to help more people achieve their wellness goals with great-tasting, functional product options at more moments throughout their lives."

The wellness-forward brand has exceeded $1 billion in retail sales over the past year, with 72.4% year-over-year growth driven by its appeal to Gen Z and health-conscious female consumers. With 200 mg of caffeine per can and a clean label profile, Alani Nu hits the sweet spot of performance and wellness. Its success highlights how functional beverages are reshaping consumer expectations across the category.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO ) recently posted a strong first quarter, with net sales rising 17% to $131 million and coconut water sales climbing 25% year-over-year. The company credits this growth to increased category adoption, improved inventory, and growing international demand.

"Our exceptionally strong shipment performance in the first quarter benefited from very strong demand for Vita Coco Coconut Water, and great execution from our teams," said Martin Roper, CEO of Vita Coco . "Our full year expectations are based on delivering mid to high teens Vita Coco Coconut Water growth, and the national roll out of Vita Coco Treats, which started to appear on retail shelves late first quarter. We believe we have secured sufficient capacity to support our growth expectations, which should enable us to operate with some excess capacity during the second half of the year."

With no debt, a $65 million share repurchase program, and a category-leading brand, Vita Coco remains one of the strongest names in better-for-you beverages.

