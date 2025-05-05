Endurance Warranty Earns Top Honors For Customer Service Excellence At BIG And Globee® Awards

As the leading provider of vehicle service contracts in the U.S., Endurance continues to set the standard for delivering outstanding customer experiences. These awards reflect the company's dedication to service excellence and its ongoing commitment to building lasting customer relationships.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious recognitions from both the Business Intelligence Group and the Globee® Awards," said Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion our team brings to every customer interaction. At Endurance, we believe that exceptional service is the cornerstone of long-term success."

The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those individuals, teams, and organizations that are transforming how companies engage with their customers. Winners are selected by a panel of business leaders who evaluate nominees based on innovation, service impact, and measurable results.

The Globee® Awards for Excellence recognize outstanding companies , products, individuals, and teams that set new benchmarks across business functions. Categories span across Artificial Intelligence, Customer Success, Cybersecurity, Human Resources, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Product Innovation, and more - celebrating the highest standards of achievement in business performance and leadership.

About Endurance Warranty Services

Endurance is a trusted leader in the auto protection industry, offering comprehensive plans that shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Recommended by ASE-certified mechanics and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance has paid hundreds of millions in claims since 2012, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road AheadTM.

Through its partnership with RepairPal , Endurance gives drivers access to a nationwide network of over 3,900 certified mechanics. This allows vehicle owners to choose their preferred repair shop or easily find a trusted mechanic nearby.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. For more information, visit .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with relevant experience and insight. The organization's proprietary scoring system uniquely measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .

