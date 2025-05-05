Porsche Becomes The Official Car Of Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Porsche, Friends of Laguna Seca sign sponsorship agreement which will include a new West Coast-based Porsche Track Experience starting in 2026

Atlanta., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) announced today it will become The Official Car of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Since 2011, Laguna Seca has been home to the Rennsport Reunion, the world's largest ticketed gathering of Porsche enthusiasts. As part of the sponsorship, Porsche will support Friends of Laguna Seca in its commitment to revitalize the Raceway and Recreation Area.

A Porsche Driving Center (PDC) will also launch at the legendary raceway in 2026. Customers will be able to choose from introductory courses, which start with the basics of vehicle control, through intermediate and advanced training for those seeking to sharpen existing skills.

“Many of the greatest moments in motorsport history have happened at Laguna Seca,” said Timo Resch , President and CEO of PCNA.“We are excited to be a part in the track's exciting plans for the future and to allow the next generation of enthusiasts to get behind the wheel of a Porsche.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Porsche as the official car of Laguna Seca,” said Friends of Laguna Seca board member Bruce Canepa.“I have been a fan and owner of their cars for five decades. This partnership brings together two iconic brands, and we are excited to celebrate our collective histories and race into the future together.”

Porsche's legacy at Laguna Seca is extensive, including hosting four Rennsport Reunions in the last 15 years and earning the marque's 600th and 601st IMSA victories just last year. In February 2024, the Taycan Turbo GT earned the title of fastest electric series-production car at the track with a time of 1:27.87min - faster than any other road-approved electric car. In 2023, Rennsport Reunion 7 hosted more than 91,000 attendees over its four-day span, the biggest attendance of any Rennsport Reunion to date, and a testament to the enduring passion of Porsche fans in the United States.

The sponsorship launches with Porsche serving as the official safety car for the Monterey Sportscar Championship IMSA race weekend, May 9-11. The race will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 11, at noon PDT/3 p.m. EDT on NBC.

