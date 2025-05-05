Shukhrat Ibragimov Outlines Growth Path For ERG Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shukhrat Ibragimov, CEO of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the global metals and mining company, emphasised the significant growth potential and strategic importance of subsidiary ERG Service during a planned visit to the Group's operations in Kazakhstan.

ERG Service marks its 10-year anniversary in 2025.

The in-house engineering arm provides specialised support to the Group's mining, metals and energy divisions. Its core activities include repairing energy, mining, transport and technological equipment, manufacturing engineering products, and operating foundry and rolling production.

This guarantees high operational self-sufficiency for ERG's Kazakhstan operations.

"It is the right moment for ERG Service to leverage its competitive advantages and reinforce our position," said Shukhrat Ibragimov.

"Having established strong internal supply chains, we now plan to extend our portfolio of high-quality products and services to the markets and at a greater scale,” he added.

In 2025, ERG Service will start producing hammer mills at the Pavlodar Machinery Plant, supplying ERG's Aksu Power Plant for coal grinding.

In addition, ERG Service's Repair and Mechanical Metal Rolling Plant will upgrade its ball-rolling mill, doubling productivity and, for the first time, allow the manufacture of 60 mm grinding balls.

These strategic machine-tool upgrades will expand ERG Service's capacity for upcoming projects and on-site repairs. A new laser-cutting machine, already operational, has boosted sheet- and profile-cutting productivity by 60 per cent, reducing the production time for energy components such as beater arms from 57 minutes to just four.

ERG Service has also installed a high-speed CNC gantry drilling machine, which is set to triple its annual production of tube plates.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. ERG has around 67,000 employees and is one of the largest employers in the industry. It sells products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Group's main shareholder (40% stake) is the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company's CEO, Shukhrat Ibragimov, was appointed in 2024 and brings with him many years of industry experience.

With integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations, ERG is one of the world's largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore. It is also a large supplier of alumina and aluminium in Eurasia.

In Kazakhstan, the Group operates multiple production entities, including Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation. ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest producers of cobalt and a major producer of copper. The Group manages its own supply chain through its logistics company, SABOT.

For further information

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at