Changing The Way Pets See The Vet: Homewardvet, By The Founders Of MOVES, Announces New Mobile Franchise Opportunity For House Call Veterinarians

DAVIDSON, N.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Veterinary Specialists (MOVES), a family- and employee-owned pioneering force in mobile specialty medicine, is poised to transform the industry once again with the launch of HomewardVet, its new national veterinary house call franchise opportunity. Founded in 2018, MOVES supports a nationwide footprint of over 40 board-certified mobile veterinary surgeons, cardiologists, and internists, many of whom are now franchise owners. With the strength of MOVES behind them, HomewardVet is strategically positioned to support the next generation of veterinarians who want to start their own mobile house call business.

"As the national leader in mobile specialty medicine, we've helped many veterinary specialists achieve career independence and freedom, leading to positive outcomes for patients, practices, and the veterinary specialist," stated David Hoe, Founder and CEO of MOVES. "Recognizing a significant opportunity to support the organizational needs of current and future mobile general practitioners, we created the HomewardVet brand. For an investment as low as $30,000, this franchise-only model will enable more veterinarians to realize their dreams of professional independence, while benefiting from the organizational support of the MOVES network."

HomewardVet will provide exceptional concierge-level in-home veterinary care to discerning pet parents nationwide. This innovative white-glove house call model bridges the accessibility gap in veterinary care by offering comprehensive, life-long care at home. Services include wellness exams, vaccinations, puppy and kitten care, senior care, microchipping, sick visits, and end-of-life care. Home visits are a convenient solution for busy pet parents, for pets with anxiety or behavior issues, for aging pet owners with reduced mobility who want the best for their pets.

"MOVES has flourished in large part because we have centered our work around values, prioritizing the personal well-being and professional fulfillment of our veterinary specialists. We respect and elevate their knowledge and experience, while taking care of the many demands of running a mobile service. With this unique approach to veterinary medicine, MOVES specialists have discovered that it is possible to provide excellent veterinary care while enjoying a life outside of work," said Dr. Ginger Templeton, COO of MOVES and former owner of a concierge house call practice. "We look forward to extending our guidance and expertise beyond the specialty space in order to help even more dedicated veterinarians achieve autonomy and balance, all within the supportive and collaborative HomewardVet community."

For more information about starting a franchise with HomewardVet, please visit or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE MOVES

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED