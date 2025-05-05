Brandon Hall Group Announces 2025 Excellence In Action Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious HCM Awards Program Expands to Further Recognize Organizations that Prioritize Employee Voices

Boca Raton, FL, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, today announced the launch of its 2025 Excellence in Action Awards program. This program builds upon Brandon Hall Group's 30-year legacy as the leader in Human Capital Management Awards, with its flagship HCM Excellence Awards program widely recognized as the "Academy Awards of HCM."

The Excellence in Action Awards celebrates companies that create exceptional workplace environments where employees thrive, contribute meaningfully, and feel valued. Applications open today, with submissions accepted through October 17, 2025.

"In today's competitive talent landscape, organizations that actively listen to their employees and implement meaningful changes based on that feedback gain a significant competitive advantage," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Our Excellence in Action Awards spotlight these forward-thinking organizations and provide a platform to share their innovative approaches with the broader business community."

The program features 18 categories covering various aspects of human capital management, including Employee Engagement, Career Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellness, and Leadership. Unlike traditional awards programs that focus primarily on policies and metrics, Excellence in Action emphasizes authentic employee voices and experiences.

"What makes this program unique is its focus on real employee feedback rather than just HR policies on paper," said Rachel Cooke, COO and Awards Program Leader at Brandon Hall Group. "We're looking for organizations where employees genuinely feel the positive impact of initiatives designed to enhance their workplace experience. These awards celebrate companies that don't just talk about being people-centric but actually deliver on that promise."

The application process requires organizations to provide detailed information about their initiatives, measurable impact, relevant metrics, and employee testimonials. All entries will receive comprehensive feedback from the judges, providing valuable insights for continuous improvement.

Winners will be announced in December 2025 and celebrated at the HCM Excellence Conference in February 2026. Award recipients receive a digital badge, certificate, PR guide, and other recognition opportunities.

The Excellence in Action Awards is open to organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide. The entry fee is $575 USD per submission.

For more information, visit

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Voice of the Employee Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall GroupTM, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards® - where excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.

Attachment

Excellence in Action Awards Brochure

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 ...