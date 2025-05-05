403
Healthcare London To Visit Riyadh For Clinically-Led Trade Mission
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2025: Healthcare London, a collaboration of leading private healthcare providers and teaching hospitals, is sending a delegation to Riyadh from 11–13 May 2025 to strengthen partnerships and expand access to world-class care for Saudi patients.
This marks Healthcare London's second delegation to Saudi Arabia. The first visit, in April 2024, saw the successful launch of Healthcare London at the Health Tourism Future Forum in Riyadh. Building on this momentum, the May 2025 mission will focus on clinically-led engagement-connecting top referring clinicians in Saudi Arabia with London-based experts in highly specialised fields, including proton beam therapy and paediatric heart surgery. Michael Barker, Project Director for Healthcare London, said:
“Our partners are recognised for their expertise and innovation, and together, we are creating an unique healthcare destination for patients seeking the best in medical care. London brings together top medical talent, expertise and resources to deliver unparalleled treatments and services for patients from Saudi Arabia, the MENA region and beyond.” Clinically focused events to strengthen collaboration During the three-day trade mission, Healthcare London will host two flagship events:
A Clinical Forum, in partnership with the Saudi Medical Appointments and Referral Centre, where London's leading clinicians will present case studies and share insights into the latest innovations in complex care and patient outcomes.
A formal reception at the British Embassy in Riyadh, welcoming senior figures from across Saudi Arabia's health system. The evening will provide a platform for strengthening relationships, exchanging knowledge and exploring future collaboration opportunities.
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS)
Cleveland Clinic London
Cromwell Hospital
HCA Healthcare UK
King Edward VII's Hospital
Imperial College Healthcare Private Care (NHS)
Phoenix Hospital Group
The London Clinic
University College London Hospitals Private Healthcare (NHS)
Proton International London
The London Psychiatry Clinic
Priory
