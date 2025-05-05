Healthcare London To Visit Riyadh For Clinically-Led Trade Mission

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2025: Healthcare London, a collaboration of leading private healthcare providers and teaching hospitals, is sending a delegation to Riyadh from 11–13 May 2025 to strengthen partnerships and expand access to world-class care for Saudi patients.

This marks Healthcare London's second delegation to Saudi Arabia. The first visit, in April 2024, saw the successful launch of Healthcare London at the Health Tourism Future Forum in Riyadh.

Building on this momentum, the May 2025 mission will focus on clinically-led engagement-connecting top referring clinicians in Saudi Arabia with London-based experts in highly specialised fields, including proton beam therapy and paediatric heart surgery.

Michael Barker, Project Director for Healthcare London, said:“Our partners are recognised for their expertise and innovation, and together, we are creating an unique healthcare destination for patients seeking the best in medical care. London brings together top medical talent, expertise and resources to deliver unparalleled treatments and services for patients from Saudi Arabia, the MENA region and beyond.”

Clinically focused events to strengthen collaboration



A Clinical Forum, in partnership with the Saudi Medical Appointments and Referral Centre, where London's leading clinicians will present case studies and share insights into the latest innovations in complex care and patient outcomes. A formal reception at the British Embassy in Riyadh, welcoming senior figures from across Saudi Arabia's health system. The evening will provide a platform for strengthening relationships, exchanging knowledge and exploring future collaboration opportunities.

During the three-day trade mission, Healthcare London will host two flagship events:

The delegation will also meet with leading hospital groups in Riyadh to further build partnerships and an exchange of ideas.

A world-class healthcare offering



Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS)

Cleveland Clinic London

Cromwell Hospital

HCA Healthcare UK

King Edward VII's Hospital

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care (NHS)

Phoenix Hospital Group

The London Clinic

University College London Hospitals Private Healthcare (NHS)

Proton International London

The London Psychiatry Clinic Priory

The Healthcare London partners include:

Together, these providers form a unified voice for the London's exceptional healthcare ecosystem. Each year, over 100,000 overseas patients choose London for its depth of medical expertise and comprehensive range of complex care services.

London offers the highest concentration of medical and surgical specialists of any city globally. From cutting-edge diagnostics to advanced surgical procedures, its hospitals are internationally recognised for innovation and excellence in patient care. Many also lead the way in telehealth and virtual care, ensuring continuity of treatment for international patients both before and after travel.

“Healthcare London's partners are committed to sharing expertise with Saudi clinicians through training programmes, in-country support and staff exchanges in London,” added Barker.

“This collaborative approach aims to raise standards of care and support the Kingdom's ambitious healthcare transformation goals.”

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS unit)

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was established in 1876. It provides a range of services from its main base in Chelsea and via a number of clinics across London and the Southeast of England. Recognised as one of the UK's best performing and top ranked NHS Foundation Trusts, they are regularly heading the NHS league tables in many areas.

Cleveland Clinic London:

As part of one of the world's top ranked hospital systems, Cleveland Clinic London provides patients with access to a global network of physicians and specialists dedicated to offering the highest quality care. Cleveland Clinic London comprises a 184-bed state-of the-art hospital, at 33 Grosvenor Place in central London, Portland Place Outpatient Centre in the Harley Street Medical Area, and Moorgate Outpatient Centre, in the City of London.

Cromwell Hospital:

Cromwell Hospital was established in 1981 and acquired by Bupa, leading international healthcare group, in March 2008. It is a leading London hospital renowned for being the first to invest in some of the UK's leading edge equipment and cancer services. Based in West London, the hospital has over 500 accredited consultants, mainly drawn from London's teaching hospitals, covering over 70 specialties. It is recognised as a centre of excellence for oncology, cardiology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, lung, complex surgery, and medicine. Cromwell Hospital's diagnostics service offers the very latest technology. There are two ambient MRI scanners and the angiography suite offers the most up-to-date imaging available in London.

HCA Healthcare:

HCA UK has six internationally renowned private hospitals in London that are supported by a range of outpatient and diagnostic facilities. Our London hospitals, including The Portland Hospital, the UK's only private hospital dedicated to the care of women and children, are a destination of choice for patients looking for excellent clinical care At HCA Healthcare UK, its clinical teams work together to provide patient-centred, holistic treatment across multiple care specialties, including paediatrics, oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics and women's health.

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care (NHS unit)

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care is part of a leading London NHS Trust offering consultant led care, supported by dedicated multi-disciplinary teams. It provides access to exceptional clinical care and expertise within some of London's most respected NHS teaching hospitals. They provide private services across every medical, diagnostic and surgical speciality, and its close partnership with Imperial College London, a leading UK University, allows consultants to quickly translate research into practice, meaning patients receive the most up-to-date treatment. All funds generated by private care services reinvested back into the Trust to support both NHS and private services.

King Edward VII's Hospital:

Founded in 1899, King Edward VII's Hospital is an independent charitable hospital internationally recognised for delivering exceptional surgical and clinical care. Situated in London's prestigious Harley Street medical district, its hospital boasts a rich history of Royal Patronage and provides tailored diagnostic, inpatient and outpatient services to UK and international patients. With a focus on women's health, urology, digestive health and musculoskeletal services, they offer comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to individual needs.

Priory:

Priory has an extensive network of private hospitals and wellbeing centres across

Greater London, including the world-famous Priory Hospital Roehampton – offering fast

access to the best possible treatment, from leading experts. Their multidisciplinary team of therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists have expertise in treating a wide variety of conditions, including addictions, eating disorders, depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), alongside providing an autism assessment and diagnosis service. The Cottage at Life Works, Woking, provides the UK's most exclusive and unique treatment experience, treating just one client at a time.

Proton International London:

Proton International London works with leading cancer specialists from across London and the rest of the UK to ensure that cancer patients who will genuinely benefit from proton beam therapy

can access it – regardless of where they have been treated previously or where they have

been seen as an outpatient. With over 30 years' experience in treating patients with proton beam therapy (PBT) in the USA, Proton International brings unmatched experience and expertise in providing this advanced and extremely precise treatment to people with cancer in communities across the world.

Phoenix Hospital Group:

Located in the heart of the Harley Street Medical Precinct, Phoenix Hospital Group is renowned for providing exceptional patient care in a luxury healthcare setting. At the forefront of preventative health and cancer screening, its dedicated Outpatient & Diagnostic Centres are recognised for exceptional imaging & diagnostic capabilities. Phoenix Hospital Group was established in 2007 with the intention of providing first class specialist healthcare services within a luxury environment.

The London Clinic:

The London Clinic is the UK's largest independent hospital with charitable status. The world-class Harley Street hospital has an almost 100-year history and treats over 195,000 patients a year, specialising in oncology, haematology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. In 2024 they opened a new Rapid Diagnostics Centre to drive early diagnosis and better outcomes, and announced a ground-breaking international collaboration with Northwestern Medicine, a US academic healthcare organisation. International patients are an integral part of the Clinic's patient community and there is a dedicated International Office to care for them every step of their journey.

The London Psychiatry Clinic :

The London Psychiatry Clinic is a private outpatient mental health clinic with a strong focus

on wellness and a progressive and high-quality approach to mental health and wellbeing.

Their mission is to create a safe, confidential and empathetic environment founded

on principles of profound respect and compassion for each individual. Excellence is

at the core of the London Psychiatry Clinic and its approach is evidence-based and holistic.

UCLH Private Healthcare:

UCLH Private Healthcare blends NHS expertise with private care benefits. As part of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, many of its world-class consultants hold dual roles with University College London, advancing research into pioneering treatments. University College Hospital specialises in stem cell transplants, CAR-T therapy, and proton beam therapy, and houses the UK's largest teenage and young adult cancer service. The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Queen Square, is a leading specialist centre for advanced neurosurgery and neurological care.