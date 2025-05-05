403
Isoenergy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:30 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd. : Announced that its common shares have commenced trading today on the NYSE American LLC under the symbol "ISOU". The Common Shares continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ISO". IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.90.
