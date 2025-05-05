Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2025-05-05 10:09:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : And commercialization partner, Sequel Pharma, LLC, has executed an agreement with a leading international contract development and manufacturing organization for production of the formulated and packaged drug of Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic drug for dissolving blood clots. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.39.

